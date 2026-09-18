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Video: COME FROM AWAY at North Shore Music Theatre

The Beverly, Massachusetts venue stages the musical for a two-week run.

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North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly, Massachusetts, has posted a highlight reel from its production of COME FROM AWAY, offering a glimpse of the staging ahead of the show's run from September 16 through September 27, 2026.

COME FROM AWAY tells the true story of Gander, Newfoundland, where the residents of the small, isolated community opened their homes to nearly 7,000 stranded airline passengers after 38 planes were diverted there on September 11, 2001. The musical, built around a folk-inspired score and an ensemble-driven structure, follows the tensions and eventual bonds that formed among locals and travelers over several days, turning a moment of global crisis into what the show frames as a story of compassion and connection.

The Tony Award-winning musical has been touring and playing regional houses widely this season, with North Shore Music Theatre's production marking its own take on the material for Massachusetts audiences. The theatre's run is sponsored by realtor Nicholas Newhall.

North Shore Music Theatre also released new production photos from the show, giving audiences another look at the staging beyond the highlight reel. 

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Photos: COME FROM AWAY At North Shore Music Theatre
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