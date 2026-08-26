Four New Shows Are on Sale at The Spire Center

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The Spire Center for Performing Arts announced four new shows going on sale this week. Ray Toole and the Yellow Room November 11; Michael Sweet Band 10th Anniversary Christmas Show December 13; Rickie Lee Jones December 20; and Rhythm Futures Quartet January 31 go on sale Saturday, August 29 at 6:00 AM.

About the Shows

Ray Toole and the Yellow Room will bring their own renditions of classic rock songs to the Spire Center on November 11. With more than 500,000 followers around the world, Toole and the band play tunes from Motown to California folk rock, and everything in between, creating a musical experience that is always a hit with audiences.

Michael Sweet, the iconic voice of Stryper, returns to the Spire Center for his 10th Annual Christmas Show on December 12. Known for his dynamic performances and powerful vocals, Michael will delight fans with a mix of Christmas classics, Stryper favorites, and solo hits. This cherished tradition allows fans to experience the holiday season with one of rock's most celebrated artists.

Musician, storyteller, two-time Grammy winner and eight-time nominee, Rickie Lee Jones will perform at The Spire Center on Sunday, December 20. Named the “premiere song-stylist and songwriter of her generation” by The New Yorker and “The Duchess of Coolsville” by Time magazine, Jones released her Grammy-nominated album Pieces of Treasure in 2023, a reunion with Russ Titelman, who produced her first two records. Jones' celebrated memoir Last Chance Texaco was named Book of the Year by MOJO and on Best of Year lists by NPR, Pitchfork, and many more.

On January 31, The Spire Center presents Rhythm Future Quartet. This four piece band has a straightforward agenda: keep the spirit of jazz manouche alive and expanding. Their virtuosity offers up a newly minted sound, influenced by the Hot Club of France, yet wholly contemporary, performing dynamic, lyrical arrangements of standards and original compositions drawing upon diverse international rhythms and musical idioms. The Sunday Serenades programming offers an afternoon of outstanding entertainment, featuring premier world-class classical chamber music, classical crossover, jazz, Broadway, comedy, oldies, indie, and everything in between.

Other upcoming events at the Spire include Cantrip and Low Lily September 5; Chris Knight September 10; Bearly Dead September 15; The Young Fables September 17; Don't Look Back: The Boston Experience September 19; Donna the Buffalo September 25; Young Dubliners September 26 at 7:30pm (doors at 6:30pm); Calyx Piano Trio September 27 at 3pm (doors at 2pm); Jon Pousette-Dart with Jim Chapdelaine October 2; The Fat City Band, October 3; Adam Ezra Group October 8; Eileen Ivers & Universal Roots October 9; Patty Larkin & Lucy Kaplansky October 17; Anthony Geraci Saturday October 24; Lenny Clark October 30; Borromeo String Quartet November 1; BT ALC Big Band November 6; The Fools 50th Anniversary Show November 7; Floydian Trip: A Tribute to Pink Floyd November 21; and James Montgomery November 28 .

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