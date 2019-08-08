Film Night And Beethoven's Ninth Symphony Finish The Tanglewood Season

Film Night And Beethoven's Ninth Symphony will finish The 2019 Tanglewood Season. See full details below!

BOSTON SYMPHONY AND OTHER PERFORMANCES IN THE KOUSSEVITZKY MUSIC SHED

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23, 8 P.M. - CONRAD TAO JOINS BSO FOR RAVEL'S PIANO CONCERTO IN G

Boston Symphony Orchestra Assistant Conductor Yu-An Chang makes his debut with the orchestra in a program centered on Ravel's jazz-inflected Piano Concerto in G, featuring soloist Conrad Tao (who also makes his BSO and Tanglewood debuts). The concerto was written in 1931 following the composer's four-month tour to the United States, during which he had been inspired by the energy and freedom of the jazz music that was taking the country and the world by storm. The program includes music by two teenaged geniuses: Schubert's refined yet energetic Symphony No. 2, composed around the time of his 18th birthday, and Mendelssohn's dazzling Overture to A Midsummer Night's Dream, written when he was still 17.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24, 8 P.M. - John Williams' FILM NIGHT

John Williams' Film Night has long been established as one of the Tanglewood calendar's most anticipated and beloved evenings. This year, Mr. Williams serves as host, introducing this beloved celebration of the music of Hollywood and beyond, featuring the Boston Pops and conductor David Newman. Film scores are accompanied by clips from some of today's most popular movies.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 25, 2:30 P.M. - BSO CONCLUDES ITS 2019 SEASON WITH BEETHOVEN NINTH

Giancarlo Guerrero, music director of the Nashville Symphony, leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in its traditional season-ending performance of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, for which he and the orchestra are joined by soprano Nicole Cabell, mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges, tenor Nicholas Phan, bass Morris Robinson, and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus. Opening the concert is a rare performance of Schoenberg's Friede auf Erden (Peace on Earth) for unaccompanied chorus, conducted by James Burton, director of the TFC. Friede auf Erden was written in 1907 just before the composer fully turned his focus toward atonal music.

TANGLEWOOD LEARNING INSTITUTE: FILM IMMERSION WEEKEND (8/23-25)

This three-day weekend explores music as both a core element and a central subject of drama, and features conversations with legendary conductors and composers, demonstrations, and screenings.

Friday, August 23

9 a.m., Linde Center, Studio E - Welcome Breakfast



1 p.m., Linde Center, Studio E - On Film and Music: John Williams and David Newman

Two giants of film music-John Williams, perhaps the most celebrated film composer of all time, and David Newman, Academy Award-nominated member of the world's most prolific film music family-come together for a lunchtime discussion of their shared passion and distinguished careers.



2:30 p.m., Linde Center, Studio E - Music, Motion, and Emotion

Join film music composer Jeff Rapsis for an exploration of the art of silent film accompaniment. He specializes in creating live musical accompaniment and uses a mix of free improvisation and material created in advance.

Saturday, August 24

10 a.m., Linde Center, Studio E - Foley Artistry Demonstration

A demonstration of the fascinating world of Foley artists, the masterminds behind the myriad sound effects in film.



11:30 a.m., Linde Center, Studio E - With & Without: Music Makes the Film



1 p.m., Linde Center, Cindy's Café - Perspectives on Film Today

2:30 p.m., Linde Center, Studio E - Cinema and Visual Music



OTHER TANGLEWOOD LEARNING INSTITUTE EVENTS

The launch of the Tanglewood Learning Institute in summer 2019 represents a new chapter of dynamic and stimulating programs for the famed 82-year-old summer music festival, alongside its traditional schedule of major performances by the Boston Symphony, Boston Pops, and Tanglewood Music Center orchestras, as well as a Popular Artist series in the Koussevitzky Music Shed, and chamber music, large ensemble, and recital programs in Ozawa Hall.

THE BIG IDEA

Saturday, August 24, 5 p.m., Ozawa Hall - Daniel Shapiro

Daniel Shapiro, world-renowned expert on negotiation and conflict resolution, founding director of the Harvard International Negotiation Program, and best-selling author of Negotiating the Nonnegotiable explores the pursuit of peace. This keynote speech coincides with the BSO's August 25 performances of Schoenberg's Friede auf Erden (Peace on Earth) and Beethoven's Ninth Symphony-culminating in the choral movement popularly known as the "Ode to Joy." Composed more than 80 years apart, these two works present powerfully contrasting portraits of protest, freedom, peace, and shared humanity.

CINEMATICS

Sunday, August 25, 7 p.m., Linde Center, Studio E - Score

Score: A Film Music Documentary tracks the progress of modern-day film score development and turns the spotlight on the creative struggles involved in composing major motion picture scores. It features interviews with more than 50 composers, directors, orchestrators, and other film industry professionals..

FOCAL POINT

Saturday, August 24, 10 a.m., Linde Center's Martignetti Lobby - Painting, Drawing, and Photography Classes

In partnership with IS183 Art School of the Berkshires, these weekly sessions allow amateur visual artists to hone their skills in photography, painting, and drawing using the immense natural beauty of Tanglewood as a backdrop.

SUNDAY SHOWCASE

Sunday, August 25, 12:30 p.m., Theatre - Beethoven in Film

Free of charge to ticket-holders for the Sunday 2:30 p.m. concert.

TICKETS FOR TLI PROGRAMMING AND 2019 TANGLEWOOD SEASON

Tickets for TLI programs, ranging from $19 for some Full Tilt events to $399 for each of the four TLI Weekends, and tickets for the entire 2019 Tanglewood season, ranging from $12-$130 (regular season prices), will go on sale on February 10 at www.tanglewood.org and 888-266-1200. (Link to season announcement)





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You