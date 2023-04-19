Feature: Renovations of Historic Academy Playhouse

A current renovation project aims to extend the life of one of the Cape's historic theaters, the Academy Playhouse. It's an example of one of the ways theater companies up and down the Cape are working with town officials to ensure that theaters retain their historical integrity, while continuing to house the groups that make up the unique Cape theater world.

The Academy Playhouse, home of the Academy of Performing Arts, maintains stately visage from atop a hill overlooking Orleans' Main Street, the route leading to the wave-beaten sands of Nauset Beach. The structure first saw life as the town hall back in 1873, but from the time Gordon and Betsy Argo arrived in town back in the 1940s, the building was destined for a long life in show business. Timing couldn't have been more perfect; town officials were ready to move their offices, just about the time the Argos were ready to christen the Orleans Arena Theatre.

The theatrical couple established the theater in 1950, which means that the building on the hill has been used continually as a theater for 73 years. And here's the important thing about the theater's original name: It was the first summer residence arena theater-in-the-round in the United States. (If you think about it, an arena theater is the perfect way to bring an audience directly into the action onstage. It's especially effective for staging intimate scenes between just a few characters, making the audience feel part of the scene. And it of course has its roots in early Greek and medieval staging.) From 1950 through 1975 the building housed a theater-in-residence, where student actors and technicians from George Washington University worked and performed at the theater and lived in a house up the hill. At its peak, the theater had 35 artists in the colony.

Then in 1975 another theatrical couple, John and Elizabeth Kelly, began using the theater for their Academy of Performing Arts classes, and the building began its life as the Academy Playhouse. The rest, as they say, is history, with the Academy playing host through the years to an unending list of productions, ranging from classics to original works.

A Little TLC as Payback

Working with the Orleans Community Preservation Committee and the Town of Orleans Historical Commission, the Academy's Board of Trustees secured a grant to remove and replace the old, damaged clapboards on the front and one side of the building, with an application in-process for funds to refurbish the other two sides of the building and replace a damaged fire escape. The theater also received funds to remove, re-glaze and refurbish original windows that were no longer keeping out the cold of Cape Cod winters. Reusing the old, refurbished windows is one way the theater company is maintaining the original look and feel of the venerable old building.

"It's been important to retain the historical integrity of the building," comments artistic director Judy Hamer. "And we can't wait until people in Orleans are able to go by and see it looking so beautiful."

In recent years, various plans for renovations were floated, with one actually including an addition and an elevator to improve accessibility. Not surprisingly, that plan proved too costly and was inevitably shelved. Along with replacement of the clapboards and refurbishing of windows, the current, more modest approach has included classroom renovation and replacement of seats. As part of the effort, the Board initiated a buy-a-seat program, placing placards with donors' names on seats, while also widening aisles between seats.

In the end, says Hamer, the building revitalization, which should be complete by the theater's 50th anniversary year in 2025, is all about maintaining a sense of continuity at the theater on the hill.

"There's a strong sense of community in Orleans, and no one is willing to just let this old building go. People remember days when their parents or grandparents were involved in the theater, and they want to be sure it's still there for their own children."