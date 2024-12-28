FPAC to Present a New Play by Miranda Rose Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will present To Tell a Story About the Earth, a new play by Miranda Rose Hall in development by LubDub Theatre Co January 10-12 at THE BLACK BOX. The production will be directed by NYC's Eliza Palter.

After a disastrous first production, a fledgling theater company has decided to call it quits. But when the local librarian requests a new performance for Earth Day, the young artists have a decision to make, and questions abound: what's the deal with this weird fish? Who built the room we're standing in? Isn't there supposed to be a storm tonight? Part scripted play, part guided introduction to devising methods, part environmental investigation, and part fill in the blank, To Tell a Story About the Earth prompts ensembles everywhere to create and share an original show about the natural world close to home.

The ensemble is led by FPAC's Kellie Stamp as The Librarian. Stamp is joined by Dean College Theatre students Aiden Day as Taylor and Kylie Parsons as Jo. The cast is rounded out by FPAC Student Apprentices from the Franklin School for the Performing Arts Matthew Packard as Sam, Aida Ryan DiChiara as CJ, and Liam Nolan-Hayun as Riley.

Director Eliza Palter's credits include Antigone (New Relic Theatre), The Nest (The Quickening Room), The Convent of Pleasure (NRT), As You Like It (NRT), and LEAN OUT (Union Hall). She has directed, devised, and assisted shows with LubDub Theatre Company (NYC), Theatre J. (DC), The Transmigration Festival of New Works (Cincinnati), Svandovo Divadlo (Prague), and Cherry Lane Theatre (NYC). Palter is also the founder and artistic director of New Relic Theatre, a production company that stages adaptations of classical plays and ancient texts. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Theatre & Performance Studies and Anthropology from Georgetown University.

FPAC's 2024-25 season will continue with Mel Brooks' The Producers March 14-23 and conclude with the musical adaptation of Little Women June 6-8 at THE BLACK BOX.

FPAC is an Actors' Equity Small Professional Theater company based at THE BLACK BOX in downtown Franklin. Each season, FPAC produces musicals, plays, ballets, and more featuring Broadway stars, professional actors, local artists, and students of the arts. Tickets are available at FPAConline.com or by calling the box office at 508-528-3370. Follow Franklin Performing Arts Company and THE BLACK BOX on Facebook and Instagram for updates on programming.

