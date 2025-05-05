Events Set for TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at A.R.T.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University announced revealed programming associated with its upcoming production of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). The North American premiere of the West End-hit rom-com musical begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square on Tuesday, May 20, opens officially on Friday, May 30, and runs through Sunday, June 29, 2025.



ESSENTIAL QUESTION



We all tell ourselves stories about our own lives. Why do we need these stories? Which ones help us, and which ones hold us back?

A.R.T. leads with inquiry and believes in asking questions in a spirit of brave curiosity in a never-ending journey of learning and growth. For each production, the creative team, company, and Engagement team develop an Essential Question to guide work in the rehearsal room, onstage, and for engaging with audiences.



IN THE LOEB DRAMA CENTER WEST LOBBY



In Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Dougal and Robin discover the meaningful impact on each of their lives a stranger can make.



A.R.T. invites you to think about someone who has made a meaningful impact on your life—a friend, family member, or near-stranger—and to drop them a note letting them know you’re thinking of them using a provided custom postcard. Deliver it by hand, or leave it in the mailbox in the lobby for A.R.T. to send on your behalf.



RECOMMENDED READING LIST



In partnership with Harvard Book Store, enhance your Two Strangers experience by diving into this fun summer reading list put together by booksellers. It features weddings-gone-wrong and rom-coms with a twist, with themes of the “fresh, funny, ironic, and inventive” (The Observer) new musical that balances life’s sweetness and struggle.



See the list at amrep.org/2SReading.



EVENTS AND CONVERSATIONS



Two Strangers (Share a Pint): Speed-Friending at Aeronaut Allston

Friday, May 23 at 5:30PM | Aeronaut Allston, 267 Western Ave., Boston



Sometimes the briefest encounters leave the longest impact—that’s what the characters in American Repertory Theater’s rom-com musical discover.



Join A.R.T., the B-Side, and Aeronaut Brewing Company as they team up again to make those brief encounters happen through speed-friending. In each round, pair up with someone you’ve never met and spend 3 minutes discussing a provided prompt or anything else you want. Grab your favorite drink from Aeronaut, pick up some B-Side swag, and enter to win free tickets to Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), called “funny and heartfelt” by The Guardian. Happy friending!



Aeronaut is a 21+ venue, and all guests will need to have an eligible and valid ID ready for review as they enter the space. If there are underage guests, they will need to be accompanied by their own parent or guardian for the duration of their visit.

RSVP at amrep.org/2Speedfriending.



Two Strangers (Search for Clues): Harvard Art Museums at Night Scavenger Hunt

Thursday, May 29 at 5PM | Harvard Art Museums, 32 Quincy St, Cambridge

Join A.R.T., Harvard Art Museums, and the B-Side for another special addition to the Harvard Art Museums at Night: a themed scavenger hunt that will take you on an evening adventure through the galleries! You’ll navigate twists, turns, and the occasional spontaneous musical number for a chance to win exclusive prizes, including free tickets to A.R.T.’s Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), the hit musical rom-com with a delicious twist. Whether you win or not, don’t let the fun end there—head over to the 7:30PM performance of Two Strangers that night!



Harvard Art Museums at Night features food and drink from local vendors, music, and an opportunity to explore the galleries after hours. Advance registration is encouraged, but walk-in visitors are always welcome. Please note that space may be limited due to capacity. More info at amrep.org/2Ssearchforclues.



WBUR is the media partner for Harvard Art Museums at Night. This event is part of ArtsThursdays, a university-wide initiative supported by Harvard University Committee on the Arts (HUCA).



Two Strangers (Split a Popcorn): Before Trilogy with The Brattle Theatre

June 2, June 9, and June 16 at 8PM | Brattle Theatre, 40 Brattle St., Cambridge



Inspired by both traditional and non-traditional rom-coms, writers Jim Barne and Kit Buchan created a “fresh, funny, ironic, and inventive” (The Observer) new musical that balances life’s sweetness and struggle, reminding us that brief interactions can make meaningful impact on our lives. Join A.R.T. and The Brattle Theatre for screenings of some of the rom-coms that inspired Jim and Kit in writing Two Strangers: Richard Linklater's Before trilogy, starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy.



· Monday, June 2 at 8PM: Before Sunrise

· Monday, June 9 at 8PM: Before Sunset

· Monday, June 16 at 8PM: Before Midnight



Tickets will be available soon. More info at amrep.org/2SBrattle.



Two Strangers (Crash a Wedding): A Post-show Conversation with Meredith Goldstein and Rachel Raczka

Tuesday, June 10 following the 7:30PM show | Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle St., Cambridge



Weddings are the best kind of mess. Big or small, they bring together unlikely friends, estranged family, an occasional ex from college, and random loved ones who try to behave, even when it’s hard. Join The Boston Globe Love Letters advice columnist/podcast host Meredith Goldstein for a conversation with Rachel Raczka, who writes the Globe’s new weddings column, The Big Day. They’ll talk about the performance, their columns, and how weddings can change us, even before we get there.



Free with a ticket to any performance of Two Strangers, which are available at amrep.org/2Scrashawedding



Access Performances

· ASL Interpreted*

Wednesday, June 18 at 7:30PM and Saturday, June 21 at 2PM

· Audio Described*

Wednesday, June 25 at 7:30PM and Saturday, June 28 at 2PM

· Open Captioned*

Wednesday, June 25 at 7:30PM and Saturday, June 28 at 2PM

· Sensory Inclusive*

Sunday, June 22 at 2PM.

Book Access seats online, by contacting Access@amrep.org, or calling 617.547.8300, or calling 617.547.8300



