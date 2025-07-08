Eva James Wins 2025 Eastern Front Songwriter Grant From Passim

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emerging folk-pop artist Eva James is the 2025 recipient of Passim's Eastern Front Songwriting Grant. Established in 2021, the Eastern Front Songwriter Grant is given out annually by Passim to a burgeoning singer-songwriter to help finance a professional recording project. The grant will provide funding for Eva James's debut album, Earth to Eva, set to be released in fall 2025.

The Eastern Front Songwriting Grant honors the legacy of Jerry Potts, founder of Eastern Front Records, who served as chair of the Passim Board of Directors from 2008 to 2020. Jerry's label helped kickstart the careers of many Passim singer/songwriters including Kevin Connolly, Barbara Kessler, Peter Mulvey and Martin Sexton.

“Passim has a legacy of commitment to supporting artists throughout their musical growth,” said Michael Busack, Executive Director of Club Passim. “We are thrilled to support Eva James' exceptional talent, and cannot wait to see what is in store for her future career.”

In 2023, Eva's magnetic presence captivated audiences as she won the Gloucester 400th Anniversary Singer-Songwriter Challenge, solidifying her place as an artist to watch. That same year, she traveled to New York to collaborate with Grammy-winning artist Paula Cole, beginning the recording of her debut album. Released in February 2025, her debut single “Something New” quickly garnered attention, earning praise for its haunting melodies and raw, evocative lyricism.

Earth to Eva promises to be a stunning exploration of the human condition, weaving together themes of resilience and self-discovery with an evocative, intimate soundscape. With a growing audience and an undeniable presence, Eva continues to carve out a space uniquely her own.