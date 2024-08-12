Ed Lover Brings THE LOVE MIXTAPE BAND to City Winery Boston

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hip-hop legend Ed Lover will take guests through a musical blast from the past with "The Love Mixtape Band” celebrating the golden era of hip-hop and R&B August 28th at 7:30 PM at City Winery Boston. Tickets are on sale now at citywinery.com/boston.

This iconic figure known for bringing some of the best music videos to your homes in the 90's, is back with a fresh and exciting concept that's sure to delight fans of the genre. In this one-of-a-kind show, Ed Lover, along with his 4-piece band, a talented DJ, and the soulful sounds of Ms. Kari Epps & Sherwood will recreate the magic of a mix-tape, live on stage.

What makes "The Live Mixtape Band" so special is its ability to blend the energy of a live performance with the carefully curated tracklist and flow of a mix-tape. This fusion promises a truly immersive and engaging experience for the audience, a musical journey like no other.

Ed Lover “The Love Mixtape Band” takes place on August 28th, 7:30 PM. at City Winery Boston (doors at 5:30pm). For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.

