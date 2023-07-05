EVITA & More Lead Boston's July 2023 Theater Top Picks

Boston is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. This month's top picks include Evita and more!

Evita

American Repertory Theater - May 17, 2023 through July 16, 2023

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Tony Award-winning rock opera Evita follows the adored and reviled Eva Perón’s meteoric rise from an impoverished childhood to first lady of Argentina until her death at 33. Directed by Sammi Cannold (Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Hollywood & Entertainment, Endlings, Violet), this eagerly anticipated revival featuring unforgettable songs including “Buenos Aires” and “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” explores how we make sense of contradictions in legacy.

The Lehman Trilogy

Huntington Theatre - June 13, 2023 through July 23, 2023

Written by Stefano Massini and adapted into English by Ben Power, The Lehman Trilogy is an epic and timely story of family, ambition, and risk, sprawling across 163 years of history and shining a calculating spotlight on the spectacular rise and fall of Lehman Brothers, a family and a company that changed the world. Carey Perloff (Rock ‘n’ Roll and Mary Stuart at The Huntington, A Thousand Splendid Suns and many others at San Francisco’s ACT) will direct.

Jersey Boys

The Cape Playhouse - Now through July 22, 2023

With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, Jersey Boys follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, Jersey Boys unfolds the secret of a 40-year friendship of the foursome as they worked their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom.

BORN TO DO THIS: The Joan of Arc Rock Opera

The Company Theatre - July 28, 2023 through August 20, 2023

The Company Theatre announces the world premiere of its original production, BORN TO DO THIS: The Joan of Arc Rock Opera, bringing the legendary girl’s extraordinary life to the stage. Written by the creators of Paragon Park, Zoe Bradford (book/lyrics), and Michael Hammond (collaborator) with Melissa Carubia (music/additional lyrics). This contemporary sung-through musical comes alive as an ordinary 15th-century girl’s miraculous experiences strengthened her passion to lead an army and save her people, and shows what one girl can do.

The Normal Heart

The Mosesian Center for the Arts - June 21, 2023 through July 09, 2023

Larry Kramer’s Tony Award-winning autobiographical drama, The Normal Heart, is set during the AIDS epidemic in New York City in the early 1980’s. This powerful, passionate and controversial play was the first to treat seriously the poignant and devastating subject of AIDS. The Normal Heart traces Ned Weeks, a gay activist writer, through his fight for visibility and justice for the gay community.

Hot Flashbacks

Redroom - July 11, 2023 through July 13, 2023

Get ready for an unforgettable night of laughter, music, and fabulous drag performances as The Golden Gays™ make their triumphant return to Redroom in Provincetown with their original musical, "Hot Flashbacks." This dynamic trio of drag queens, consisting of Gerry Mastrolia as "The Rose," Jason Bea Schmidt as "The Dorothy," and Christopher Eklund as "The Blanche," will have you in stitches with their uproarious parody of The Golden Girls.

Into The Woods

Keiter Center for the Performing Arts - July 21, 2023 through July 30, 2023

The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

Julia Watkins: Electrify the Night

Wilbur Fiske Haven House - July 07, 2023 through July 08, 2023

Get ready for an electrifying musical experience like no other! We are thrilled to announce that the incredible electric violinist Julia Watkins will be headlining her own show at the Mystic Side Opera from July 7-8, 2023.

