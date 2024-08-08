Discover The World Of Opera At The New Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On August 10 & 11, beloved operas the world over come alive with passion and virtuosity at the NEW Performing Arts Center with internationally acclaimed guest soloists and orchestra under the direction of Richard K. Pugsley.

The Opera Gala will feature selections including Rossini’s Barber of Seville, Wagner’s Tannhäuser, Verdi’s Don Carlo, Bizet’s Carmen, Mozart’s Magic Flute, Puccini’s Turandot, and Verdi’s La Traviata. This event will evoke the transformative power of musical storytelling that is Opera!

Completed in 2023, Arts Empowering Life's new Performing Arts Center in Brewster is "a beacon of possibility" (CAPE COD ART) providing a creative space for education, rehearsal, and inspirational work for the greater community. This new center is a bricks and mortar commitment to the importance and integrity of the Arts. With architectural design inspired by the four elements - earth, fire, water, and air, it surrounds both the young and the established artist with beauty and design, inspiring all who walk through its doors to create with a greater purpose.

Saturday, August 10, 7:30 p.m. & Sunday, August 11, 3:30 p.m.

Performing Arts Center

95 Southern Eagle Cartway, Brewster, MA

Tickets: $35 General; $30 Senior, Free for students and youth 18 & under!

Call 508-240-2400, purchase online at artsempoweringlife.org, or purchase at the door.

