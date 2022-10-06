DRACULA, BEAUTIFUL, MEAN GIRLS & More Lead Boston's October Theater Top Picks

Boston is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. This month's offerings include Dracula, Beautiful, Mean Girls, and more!

Broadway Comes to the Larcom

Larcom Theatre - October 23, 2022 through October 23, 2022

Broadway takes over the Larcom for an unforgettable night of pure bliss! From Camelot to Turandot, the talented vocalists and musicians hailing from the North Shore and beyond take you on a musical journey through Broadway Hits and Opera Arias. Special guest appearance by Peabody-born soprano Catherine Lamy, and featuring local favorites John Archer and Tom Edmonds. Join us for a magical evening of music and memories! Music directed by Holly Zagaria.

For tickets: click here.

Dracula (A feminist revenge fantasy, really)

The Umbrella Arts Center - September 30, 2022 through October 23, 2022

One hundred and twenty five years after its publication, Dracula has continued to thrill and be interpreted by every generation in turn. And now, in the New England premiere of a bold new adaptation, award-winning playwright-actor Kate Hamill sinks her teeth into the sexism in Bram Stoker's classic.

For tickets: click here.

Beautiful- The Carole King Musical

Ogunquit Playhouse - September 15, 2022 through October 30, 2022

The inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. From the string of pop classics Carole King wrote for the biggest acts in music, to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with "Tapestry", Beautiful takes you back to where it all began... and on the ride of a lifetime.

For tickets: click here.

Heroes of the Fourth Turning

SpeakEasy Stage Company - September 09, 2022 through October 08, 2022

One week after the Charlottesville riots in 2017, four young conservatives gather in a Wyoming backyard to gossip and reminisce. Theyve assembled to honor Gina, their mentor and the newly inaugurated president of a far-right Catholic university. But as their celebration runs deep into the night, the reunion explodes into vicious insults, political accusations, and stunning revelations. Hailed as a work of singular distinction, for which the word remarkable is, if anything, an understatement by The Wall Street Journal, Heroes of the Fourth Turning is a daring look at the heart of a country at war with itself.

For tickets: click here.

Fabulation or, The Re-Education of Undine

Lyric Stage Company of Boston - September 16, 2022 through October 09, 2022

Success. Love. Fabulous wardrobe. Undine has it all. Until her husband steals her hard-earned fortune, sending her tumbling down the social ladder. Pregnant and penniless, with life unraveling at every turn, Undine is forced to return home to Brooklyn and the family she left behind, in a complicated new reality. In this satirical comedy by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage (Intimate Apparel, Meet Vera Stark, Sweat) while life unravels, hope can be found in small victories and in the discovery of finding happiness within.

For tickets: click here.

Drumfolk

ArtsEmerson - Cutler Majestic Theatre - October 05, 2022 through October 16, 2022

They took the drums away, but they couldn't stop the beat.When Africans lost the right to use their drums, the beats found their way into the body of the people. Inspired by the Stono Rebellon of 1739 and Negro Act of 1740, Drumfolk is a percussive exploration of American history, placing a spotlight on the rhythmic cycle of life that bonds all of us together. Step into history, step into Drumfolk!

For tickets: click here.

Mean Girls

The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts - October 11, 2022 through October 16, 2022

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon.)Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this nave newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Reginas reign, she learns the hard way that you cant cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. New York Magazine cheers, MEAN GIRLS delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.