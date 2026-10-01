DEATH BECOMES HER Tickets on Sale for Boston Engagement
Performances will run at the Citizens Opera House January 12 - 24, 2027.
Single tickets for Death Becomes Her are now on sale to the public. Death Becomes Her will play at the Citizens Opera House from January 12 – 24, 2027 as part of the 26/27 Broadway In Boston Season.
Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for. After one sip of Viola's magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. See it now and laugh for eternity.
Leading the company are Jackie Burns (Madeline Ashton), Kristen Beth Williams (Helen Sharp), Ken Marino (Ernest Menville), Nasia Thomas (Viola Van Horn), Louis A. Williams Jr. (Chagall), Michael Buchanan (Stefan), and Gail Bennett (Standby for Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp).
Joining the company are Calvin Cooper, Nick Cortazzo, Tiki Hopson, David Houle, Karma Jenkins, Tyler Jimenez, Caroline Kane, Bryn Purvis, Jordan Vasquez, and Candace Janin Washington, with swings Ian Liberto, McKinley Knuckle, Alicia Albright, and Savannah Cooper.
Death Becomes Her features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey.
Tickets for the upcoming production of Death Becomes Her are currently on sale and available through an authorized ticket seller found only at www.BroadwayInBoston.com. Tickets will also be sold directly at the Citizens Opera House box office, 539 Washington Street, Boston. For groups of 10+ please call Broadway In Boston Group Sales directly at 617-482-8616 or email Groups@BroadwayInBoston.com. Accessible seating, services, and performances will be available for all Broadway In Boston shows throughout the 26/27 Season. Please visit: https://boston.broadway.com/theatre/citizens-opera-house/#accessibility for more details.
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