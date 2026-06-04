DEATH BECOMES HER Tickets to Go on Sale for Playhouse Square Engagement

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Tickets for the Tony Award-winning musical comedy, Death Becomes Her, will go on sale Friday, June 5, at 10 a.m. for its three-week engagement at Playhouse Square September 12 – October 3.

Lowe Cunningham, producer of Death Becomes Her and Senior Vice President, Head of Creative & Strategy at Universal Theatrical Group, said, “It has been such a joy bringing Death Becomes Her to life on stage and I'm beyond thrilled to be embraced as we have by Broadway audiences. On behalf of the entire creative team and company, we are so proud that we will be able to share this musical and entertain audiences with laughter across the country for years to come with this tour.”

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for. After one sip of Viola's magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. See it now and laugh for eternity.

Death Becomes Her features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey.

Death Becomes Her features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane, costume design by Tony Award and Academy Award winner Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend, sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski, hair and wig design by two-time Drama Desk Award winner Charles LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, fight direction by Drama Desk Award winner Cha Ramos, with music supervision by Tony Award and Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman, music direction by Ben Cohn, dance & music arrangements by Tony Award nominee Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by Tony Award and Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Julia Mattison & Noel Carey, music coordination by Kristy Norter, casting by The TRC Company, and general management by 321 Theatrical Management. Marcia Goldberg serves as Executive Producer.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Death Becomes Her is available via Concord Theatricals Recordings on all streaming and digital platforms and CD and 2-LP vinyl.

Tickets are available online at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000. Groups of 10 or more are encouraged to call 216-640-8600. Death Becomes Her is part of the KeyBank Broadway Series at Playhouse Square and is launching its national tour in Cleveland with this engagement.

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Related Stories 1 DEATH BECOMES HER Tickets to Go on Sale for Playhouse Square Engagement

Tickets for the Tony Award-winning musical comedy DEATH BECOMES HER go on sale for its three-week engagement at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, where the national tour will launch.