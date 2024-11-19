Concord Women’s Chorus Will Perform THE HARPER'S SONG: A Ceremony of Carols

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Concord Women’s Chorus will present the holiday season concert “The Harper’s Song: A Ceremony of Carols,” on Saturday, December 7, 4 pm, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 81 Elm Street, Concord. The performance is conducted by CWC Artistic Director Jane Ring Frank, accompanied by Daniel Goldsmith, piano, and Carrie Kourkoumelis, harp.

Benjamin Britten’s “A Ceremony of Carols,” scored for women’s voices and harp, sits at the heart of Concord Women’s Chorus’s December concert of inspired, seasonal works. Marked by innocence, joy, and optimism, this magical sequence of carols is one of the composer’s most beloved works.

The program also includes David Conte’s lyrical “The Harper’s Song” and Elaine Hagenberg’s haunting “O Come, Emmanuel,” both scored for voices, piano, and cello, as well as Ed Henderson’s urgently dramatic “The Huron Carol.” To round out the program, Carrie Kourkoumelis, harpist, performs a sparkling harp solo.

Concord Women’s Chorus is a 45-singer ensemble fostering the power of women’s voices through song, hailing from Concord and the greater Boston area. Artistic Director Jane Ring Frank conducts the chorus performing a wide variety of choral music, ranging from early music to contemporary repertoire, with an emphasis on works written for women’s voices. CWC’s commitment to the mastery and performance of a dynamic repertoire for women transforms the act of choral singing into an instrument for collaboration, education, and connection. The ensemble features confident singers who care deeply about creating, through women’s voices, a source of strength and inspiration for themselves, the audience, and the world around us.



Tickets to “The Harper’s Song” are $30 adults, $25 seniors and students, $10 children ages 12 and under, available at concordwomenschorus.org and at the door. Trinity Episcopal Church is fully accessible. For more information, or to join Concord Women’s Chorus, email manager@concordwomenschorus.org, visit concordwomenschorus.org, and follow Concord Women’s Chorus on Facebook and Instagram.

Comments