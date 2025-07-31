Club Passim's Campfire Festival To Return For Labor Day Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Over sixty artists from New England and beyond will gather for four days of music at Club Passim on Labor Day weekend, August 29 through September 1, for the Campfire Festival. For 27 years, this beloved semi-annual festival has brought together rising talent and seasoned musicians for a weekend of non-stop music.

In true Campfire tradition, the event features intimate in-the-round sessions where songwriters share songs, swap stories, and spark new collaborations—alongside solo sets and full-band performances. Single-day and weekend passes are on sale now at passim.org. Admission is free for students.

The festival will feature dozens of talented performers new to Campfire like folk-pop artist Emma Cook, British Nigerian singer-songwriter Aimée Okotie, Berklee College of Music band Seselia, Haitian-American singer-songwriter Dom the Composer, and Brooklyn singer-songwriter Allie Chip as well as celebrated veterans of the Passim stage including the band The Rough and Tumble and musicians Tim Hall, Gabriella Simpkins, Nicolas Emden, and Lloyd Thayer.

In 1998, Passim established Campfire to fill a bad booking weekend, but today, it has become one of the primary methods for audiences to discover new talent. Originally known as "On the Cutting Edge of the Campfire," this festival merged the concept of artists playing music around the campfire with Passim's commitment to introducing new talent to discerning listeners.

Performances begin at 6:00 p.m on Friday and at 2:00 p.m on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Click here to see the entire lineup for the Campfire Festival.

Campfire Festival returns to Club Passim August 29 to September 1. Tickets are $15 for one day and $30 for the whole weekend and available at www.passim.org. Free admission tickets are available to students in person with a valid student ID. Offer not valid in advance. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge MA 02138.