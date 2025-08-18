Club Passim to Host Third Annual Reimagining Lilith Fair With Various Local Artists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On September 27, Club Passim will host the third annual Reimagining Lilith Fair, a powerful evening of music that honors the spirit of the '90s feminist festival while embracing today's intersectional voices from across the local music scene.

Curated and hosted by queer, Boston singer-songwriter Naomi Westwater, the event celebrates women, queer, and gender-expansive artists in the Greater Boston music scene. The night will feature conversations on intersectional feminism in the arts, original music, and 90s cover songs from artists Amanda Shea, Evan Greer, Naomi Westwater, and Analise. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

Reimagining Lilith Fair is the vision of Folk Collective member Naomi Westwater, whose work combines folk music, poetry, and spirituality. Reimagining Lilith Fair pays tribute to the groundbreaking all-female music festival created by Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan in 1997 to provide women the same shot at touring gigs as men and placing women at the music center.

“I'm thrilled for the 3rd annual Reimagining Lilith Fair at Club Passim,” says Naomi Westwater. “We're continuing to honor the feminist scene of the 90s with a local, and intersectional lens for today. We're uplifting voices that were not centered in the first three waves of feminism, and also having a lot of fun playing the songs we all love. We plan to bring the audience along as we travel back in time and also think ahead to our future.”

Taking part in the event is three-time Boston Music Award-winning Spoken Word artist and Black, queer creative Amanda Shea; queer musician, writer and activist based in Boston, Evan Greer; and Berklee College of Music student and artist Analise, who crafts a homemade sound that blends alternative indie, and folk lyricism.

The show is a part of The Folk Collective, a Passim initiative that empowers, amplifies, and celebrates artists and voices who have historically shaped folk music and will continue to inspire its future. Through a two-year cohort model, the program provides artist development, mentorship, performance opportunities, and collaborative space, creating pathways to uphold folk music as vibrant, open to all, and reflecting the rich tapestry of its voices, traditions, and communities.

Reimagining Lilith Fair will take place at Club Passim on September 27 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available at www.passim.org. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge MA 02138.