Club Passim Reveals Lineup For 22nd Annual Boston Celtic Music Festival

Passim will hold its 22nd annual Boston Celtic Music Festival (BCMFest) at Club Passim, Somerville Theatre, Crystal Ballroom, The Burren, and The Rockwell on January 16-19, 2025. The four-day festival will showcase Greater Boston’s deep music, song, and dance traditions from Irish, Scottish, Cape Breton, Quebecois, and other Celtic communities. BCMFest features traditional and more contemporary touring acts, and local session musicians. Full lineup and tickets are on sale now at passim.org/bcmfest.

In addition to the performers from the area, the festival will feature Dervish, one of the world's most creative interpreters of Irish folk music, performing at the Nightcap Finale on Saturday, January 18 at the Somerville Theatre. Dervish, a celebrated Irish band for over 30 years, has appeared at some of the world's biggest festivals and released fourteen albums to date, establishing their name as one of the foremost purveyors of Irish folk music of their generation.

As part of the Nightcap Finale, BCMFest will open with "An Honorary Moment for Brian O'Donovan" to remember the countless contributions Brian made to the Boston Celtic music community and beyond. His passing last fall has been felt keenly by the Celtic music community. Taking part in the moment will be Brian’s wife Lindsay O'Donovan, Hanneke Cassel, members of Dervish, and the 2025 BCMFest Brian O'Donovan Legacy Artist grant recipient, Rakish.

Rakish will perform throughout the festival including the Roots and Branches Concert on Friday night, an Irish session on Saturday during Dayfest at The Burren and at the Nightcap Finale. The Brian O’ Donovan Legacy Artist grant program was established to help Celtic acts planning upcoming tours in New England. One out of six of grants each year is earmarked for bringing an act to BCMFest.

"As BCMFest continues to expand through venues and artistry, it's a joy to maintain the original mission of this festival—to highlight our impeccable local Boston Celtic music community,” says Summer McCall, BCMFest Director. “As we see a continuous influx of musicians relocating to the greater Boston area for the traditional music scene, BCMFest offers a supportive, inspiring, and celebratory way to gather everyone at the start of each new year to do what we love the most.”

To that extent, BCMFest provides a platform for rising and established Celtic artists from the area alike across the four days of performances. The schedule includes:

The First Round Concert on Thursday, January 16 at 7pm provides a night of the more traditional sounds of Celtic music in Boston. This evening’s concert will take place at Club Passim with performances from Ed Pearlman, Jacqueline Schwab & Laura Scott, Hanneke Cassel, and The Adam Hendey Band.

The Roots and Branches Concert Friday, January 17 at 7pm at Club Passim showcases the dynamic sounds and diverse styles of Boston’s Celtic music community, with performances from Elias Cardoso, Rakish, and Magpie.

BCMFest: Boston Urban Ceilidh on Friday, January 17 at 7:30pm at the Crystal Ballroom is one of the most popular events each year. The night features participatory and social dances from the Cape Breton and Scottish traditions, all with live music. No experience is necessary – all dances will be taught and led by an in-time caller. Acts include O’Riley Irish Dance, Contra Dance, and Scottish Ceilidh.

BCMFest: Dayfest offers over six hours of entertainment from mid-morning until 5 pm on Saturday, January 18 throughout Davis Square in Somerville at The Crystal Ballroom, The Burren, and The Rockwell. Acts confirmed to perform at Dayfest are Copley Street with Owen Marshall, Scottish Fish, Matt & Shannon Heaton, Casey & Molly, Fox River, Mrs. Wilberforce, Isabel Oliart and Friends,Clare Fraser Trio, Torrin Ryan & Amy Law, Rose Clancy Trio, Coyne Family Band, The Simon Lace Trio, Sarah Ann and Allan Chiasson, Ken Perlman with Janine Randall, Tea Time with Storyteller Joe Keane, Helen & Rose, Jen O'Shea, Riko Matsuoka, and Clara Rose & Raphaella Hero.

BCMFest: Nightcap with Dervish – Capping BCMFest 2025 on Saturday, January 18, at 8pm at the Somerville Theater will be a performance by the widely celebrated Irish band Dervish and a special set from Rakish. "An Honorary Moment for Brian O'Donovan" will take place before Dervish’s performance.

Enjoy some fine food in a relaxed live Celtic music atmosphere on Sunday, January 19, at the BCMFest Brunch at Club Passim from 10am – 2pm.

Passim’s BCMFest takes place from January 16-19 at CLub Passim in Harvard Square and locations in Davis Square in Somerville including Somerville Theatre, Crystal Ballroom, The Burren, and The Rockwell. Tickets and full festival passes as well as additional information on BCMFest can be found at passim.org/bcmfest.

