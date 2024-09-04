Cherish The Ladies, Neil McGarry And More Announced For The Spire Center In Plymouth

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth has announced four new shows.

On October 31, the Spire Center will truly celebrate the dead with Uncle John's Banjo Halloween Spectacular, an evening of bluegrass-infused Grateful Dead tunes. On December 15, multi-instrumentalist Dave Curley will join the Irish band Lúnasa for a special Irish Solstice celebration, and the Celtic band Cherish The Ladies will celebrate the Christmas season on December 20. Actor Neil McGarry returns to the Spire in his award-winning solo performance of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol on December 22.

Happening on Halloween night, Uncle John's Banjo is set to cast a spell with their mesmerizing performance. Hailing from the heart of Boston, this four-piece ensemble has carved their mark on the music scene, bringing a fresh, energetic twist to the timeless classics of the Grateful Dead. Led by the virtuosic Ethan Robbins on guitar, Conor Smith's fiddle weaves enchanting melodies, while Paul Chase lays down the groove on bass, and Rob Megna drives the beat on drums. With a decade-long residency on Court Street in Plymouth, MA, their reputation precedes them, promising a night of high-energy and spine-tingling tunes.

Named for an ancient Celtic harvest festival, Lúnasa was formed in 1997 from members of some of the greatest Irish groups of the previous decade. From the start, the band's complex arrangements and unique sound reshaped traditional music's boundaries and energized audiences worldwide. Having since sold over a quarter of a million records and performed over 2,500 shows across 36 countries, Lunasa has won multiple awards and become one of the most influential bands in the history of traditional music. Dave Curley is one of Ireland's leading multi-instrumentalists and vocalists. Hailing from Co. Galway on the west coast of Ireland.

One of the most engaging and successful ensembles in the history of Celtic music, Cherish The Ladies have shared timeless Irish traditions with audiences worldwide for over thirty years. In their Celtic Christmas program, the Ladies put their signature mark on classic carols such as "O Come All Ye Faithful" and "Silent Night," in arrangements that highlight the group's unique Celtic instrumentation, beautiful harmonies, and spectacular step dancing. Hailed by The New York Times as " passionate, tender and rambunctious," Cherish The Ladies have released three critically acclaimed holiday albums, On Christmas Night, A Star In The East, and 2015's Christmas In Ireland.

Named "Best Of Boston" by critic Jules Becker, A Christmas Carol was directed by Ross MacDonald and was named "Best Solo Performance" by the Independent Reviewers of New England in 2014. Armed only with a bare stage and Dickens' glorious words, Neil McGarry delivers the Dickens holiday classic in a tour de force performance that has left audiences riveted from Boston to Prague. Joyous, captivating, and witty, A Christmas Carol is a fully staged, full-throated leap into Dickens' most famous story, delivered with a simplicity that disarms and touches the heart. In 2021, 2022, and 2023, McGarry brought A Christmas Carol home to the U.S. for three sold-out seasons.

Upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Barnaby Bright on September 5, Comedian Corey Rodrigues on September 6, George Gritzbach Band on September 7, Greg Abate Quartet on September 12, Quinn Sullivan on September 13, Albert Cummings on September 14, Charlotte Morris on September 19, The Best of Foo on September 20, The Edward Twins on September 21 and 22, October Road on September 27, Shemekia Copeland on September 28, Loretta Laroche on September 29, Matt Nakoa on October 10, Pam Tillis on October 25, Dar Williams on October 26, Christie Lenée on November 8 and more.

Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, September 7, at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

Comments