Casting Announced For THE BOOK CLUB Play At BPT

Performances of Boston Playwrights' Theatre's (BPT) season opener, Karen Zacarías's The Book Club Play, begin next week.

The cast features Becca A. Lewis and Sean Patrick Gibbons as Ana and Rob Smith. Lewis last appeared at BPT in William Carter's Broken (2014); Gibbons makes his BPT debut with The Book Club Play. They are joined by Greg Maraio and Anthony Goes, both last seen at BPT in Walt McGough's Brawler (2016). Meredith Gosselin (Bridge Repertory Theatre's Dark Room), Rachel Cognata (Company One Theatre's Greater Good) and Brooks Reeves (Company One Theatre's Greater Good) round out the cast.

Cognata, Gibbons, Gosselin and Reeves all make their BPT debuts with this production.

The Book Club Play centers on a devoted group of book lovers whose group dynamics take a hilarious turn when they accept a provocative new member and become the subject of a documentary filmmaker. Shana Gozansky directs.

A post-show conversation with members of The Book Club Play's creative team will follow the Sept. 28 performance.

Founded in 1981 at Boston University by Nobel Laureate Derek Walcott, Boston Playwrights' Theatre (BPT) is an award-winning professional theatre dedicated to new works. At the heart of BPT's mission is the production of new plays by alumni of its M.F.A. Playwriting Program, the latter in collaboration with Boston University's renowned School of Theatre. The program's award-winning alumni have been produced in regional and New York houses, internationally, as well as in London's West End. BPT's productions have been honored with numerous national, regional, and Boston awards, including IRNE Awards for Best New Script and Boston Critics' Association Elliot Norton Awards.

Founded in 1839, Boston University is an internationally recognized private research university with more than 30,000 students participating in undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs. BU consists of 17 colleges and schools along with a number of multi-disciplinary centers and institutes which are central to the school's research and teaching mission.





