Cast Announced for ALMOST, MAINE at Provincetown Theater

Beginning performances on Thursday, November 21, the Provincetown Theater will present a 20th anniversary mounting of John Cariani’s classic 2004 romantic comedy, Almost, Maine, as the final production of their 2024 Season.

Told through a series of nine funny, thoughtful, goofy, moving, and romantic short plays, all the stories in Almost, Maine take place at the exact same moment in time – each at a different locale in a Far North community of Maine known as “Almost,” guided by the magic of the region’s omnipresent Northern Lights.

With 18 characters written in the script, a diverse company of Cape Cod actors have been tapped to inhabit each of the quirky, loving, big-hearted citizens of “Almost.” Some performers are new to the Provincetown Theater stage, while others are returning favorites. The cast of the show includes Nathan Butera, Jennifer Cabral, Jadah Carroll, James Cerne, Sean Flyr, Paul E. Halley, Sabrina Kulka, Ian Leahy, Loren Lee, Tim Maher, Thom Markee, Racine Oxtoby, Katie Pentedemos, Laura Scribner, Robby Silva, Hilarie Tamar, Frank Vasello and Darlene Van Alstyne.

Almost, Maine will perform Nov 21 thru Dec 8, Thursdays thru Saturdays at 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm. (There is no performance on Thanksgiving.)

ABOUT THE PROVINCETOWN THEATER:

The Provincetown Theater is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to enrich, entertain, and educate by providing quality theater, events, and programming celebrating our historic legacy in the birthplace of American theater. We are a safe and creative outlet for illuminating our common humanity on Outer Cape Cod and beyond.

