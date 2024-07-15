Carey Crim's THE ISLANDERS Comes to Shakespeare & Company This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shakespeare & Company will present the World Premiere of Carey Crim's The Islanders, directed by Regge Life July 25 through August 25 at the Tina Packer Playhouse.

Originally staged at Shakespeare & Company in 2022 as a reading in the Plays in Process series, The Islanders tells the story of two denizens of an underpopulated island in the Great Lakes: Anna (Michelle Mountain) and Dutch ("ranney"). For different reasons, Dutch and Anna have each retreated from mainstream society, but begin to forge a connection - however tenuous.

Director Regge Life said he hopes The Islanders provides a blueprint for anyone who may now be questioning their identity and place in a turbulent world.

"Is now the time to retreat to an island of contemplation, or to stand tall right where you are, in the face of uncertainty?" he asked.

This production is sponsored by Greg Lipper and Kate Kohler Amory. Tickets range from $22 to $72, and preview performances on July 25, 26, and 27 are 10% off.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit shakespeare.org or call the Box Office at (413) 637-3353.

Photo Caption: Michelle Mountain (Anna), "ranney" (Dutch), Playwright Carey Crim, and Director Regge Life gather at the first rehearsal of Crim's The Islanders, a World Premiere staged July 25 through August 25.

