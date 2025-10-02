Cape Rep Theatre to Present SHE LOVES ME

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cape Rep Theatre will continue its 40th Anniversary Season with the beloved romantic musical She Loves Me, directed by Maura Hanlon with musical direction by Scott Storr.

Performances will be held in the Indoor Theater from November 6 through December 7, 2025, with evening shows Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., special Saturday matinees on November 29 and December 6 at 2:00 p.m., and regular Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. (No performances November 26 and 27.)

With a lush score by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof) and a witty book by Joe Masteroff (Cabaret), She Loves Me is a jewel box of a musical that has charmed audiences for decades. The story follows Amalia and Georg, feuding shop clerks at a 1930s European perfumery who are unaware that they are each other’s anonymous pen pals, connected through a lonely hearts ad. Filled with humor, heart, and old-world elegance, the musical is a timeless celebration of love and an ideal way to welcome the holiday season.

Chelsey Jo Brown and Anthony Teixeira will star as Amalia and Georg. Trish LaRose returns to Cape Rep as Ilona Ritter, joined by Jakov Schwartzberg in his company debut as Steven Kodaly. Ari Lew, Brian Farrell, Holly Hansen, Izzy Scampoli, and Cam Torres will appear alongside Cape Rep newcomers Lynne Ruberti Johnson and Bróedy Geary. The production team features scenic design by Ryan McGettigan, costume design by Robin McLaughlin, and lighting design by Christopher Ostrom.

Cape Rep’s 40th Anniversary Season also included Every Brilliant Thing, Midsummer Dreamers, and Sunday in the Park with George. Following a fall production TBA (September 17–October 12), the season will conclude with She Loves Me.

Ticket Information

She Loves Me runs November 6–December 7, 2025 at Cape Rep’s Indoor Theater, 3299 Main Street, Brewster, MA. Tickets are $50, or $25 for patrons 25 and under. For reservations and information, visit caperep.org or call 508.896.1888.