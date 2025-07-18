Cape Rep Theatre To Host 2025 Summer Starlight Gala in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cape Rep Theatre will present its annual Summer Starlight Gala on Sunday, August 3 at 6:30 p.m., a celebratory evening under the stars to benefit the Brewster-based theater’s artistic and educational programs. This year’s event features a headline performance by Elizabeth Bougerol, co-founder and lead vocalist of jazz revivalists The Hot Sardines, along with her band.

Held at Cape Rep Theatre, 3299 Rt. 6A in Brewster, MA, the gala includes a pre-show outdoor party with hearty hors d'oeuvres from Cosmos Catering, a fresh-shucked oyster bar, fine wines and champagne from Joseph Carr and Josh Wines, and craft beer selections. A live auction hosted by Lewis D. Wheeler will offer exclusive prizes such as a walk-on role at Cape Rep, VIP season passes, and luxury travel packages including a private villa in Ostuni, Italy and a week-long stay on Prince Edward Island.

The festivities will conclude with a champagne and chocolate toast celebrating 40 years of Cape Rep Theatre, following the concert inside the newly opened Crosby Barn—marking the venue’s first musical performance in the space.

Tickets are $200 and can be purchased at www.caperep.org or by calling the box office at 508-896-1888.

All proceeds from the evening support Cape Rep’s mainstage productions, youth programming, and new play development. The 2025 season includes Every Brilliant Thing, Midsummer Dreamers, Sunday in the Park with George, a soon-to-be-announced fall production, and She Loves Me. Children’s programming features The SpongeBob Musical: Theatre for Young Audiences Edition and Puppets, Paul and Mary’s Summer Bucket List.

Cape Rep Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional theater in an intimate, natural setting on seven acres of protected land in Nickerson State Park. This year marks the organization’s 40th anniversary.