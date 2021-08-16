Cape Rep Theatre Presents THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE

Cape Rep Theatre presents the regional premiere of The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane adapted by Dwayne Hartford from the award-winning book by Kate DiCamillo and directed by Maura Hanlon, August 24 through August 29, Tuesday - Sunday at 7 PM. Tickets are $20; call the box office for reservation and information. Cape Rep Outdoor Theater. North Side Route 6A E. Brewster. 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

Edward Tulane is a vain porcelain rabbit, more concerned with his wardrobe than the affection of Abilene, the little girl who loves him. Lost overboard on a trip abroad, Edward begins a 20-year journey to learn what it means to love, the pain of losing that love, and the courage it takes to love again. This beautiful theatrical adaptation of Kate DiCamillo's award-winning tale is ensemble storytelling at its best. Do not mistake this for a children's show; this captivating story is for adults as well as families, and tackles important themes of love and loss.

The cast features a group of Cape Rep Young Company (YoCo) members, past and present, including Macklin Devine, Ian Hamilton, Nell Hamilton, Bailey Hartford and Mia Lima.

All shows will be in Cape Rep's Outdoor Theater, 3299 Main Street, Brewster. All Cape Rep staff and cast members have been fully vaccinated. Patrons who have been fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask for this production. We request patrons who are not vaccinated to please wear a mask. For further information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at 508.896.1888 or online at www.caperep.org.

