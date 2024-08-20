Cape Rep Theatre Presents Regional Premiere Of THE HEART SELLERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cape Rep Theatre has announced the Cape premiere of Lloyd Suh’s award-winning new play The Heart Sellers, September 18 through October 20. Performances will be held in Cape Rep’s Indoor Theater, Wednesday - Saturday at 7:30 pm, Sunday at 2 pm.

Tickets are $40, $25 for 25 and under. Pay-What-You-Can First Friday, September 20. Call the box office for reservations and information. Cape Rep Indoor Theater, North Side Route 6A E. Brewster, 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

The Heart Sellers

By Lloyd Suh

Directed by Nina Zoie Lam

Scenic Design by Ellen Rousseau

Costume Design by Robin McLaughlin

Lighting Design by Yiyuan Li

Sound Design by Maura Hanlon

Dialect Coach Joy Lanceta Coronel

Stage Manager Hannah Gruendemann

Thanksgiving, 1973; over a bottle of wine–or two–and a questionable frozen turkey, Jane, a recent immigrant from Korea, and Luna, a recent immigrant from the Philippines, reminisce and dream of spreading their wings together in the land of opportunity: disco dancing, learning to drive and trying to find their way to feel at home in their new home, America. The Heart Sellers recently won the 2024 Steinberg/ American Theatre Critics Association Award for best new play.

THE HEART SELLERS is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by TRW PLAYS 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.trwplays.com

The cast features two talented actors making their Cape Rep debuts, Joy Regullano, an L.A. based writer/actor/comedian who’s television work ranges from writing on Sesame Street and Disney’s Monsters At Work to acting on Barry and Modern Family, as Luna and Zoë Kim, writer/actor and founder of Seoulful Productions (seoulfulproductions.org), a Korean-American women-led 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose primary mission is to create artistic experiences that celebrate the culture, artistry, and voices of the Korean Diaspora as Jane. Director Nina Zoie Lam, a New York based theater director, dramaturg and performing arts educator who made her Broadway debut on stage in the original company of Miss Saigon, takes the helm of this incredible production.

All performances will be in Cape Rep’s Indoor Theater, 3299 Main Street, Brewster. For further information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at 508.896.1888 or online at www.caperep.org.

Cape Rep’s 2024 season opened with director Maura Hanlon’s fresh take on Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, May 1 - June 2, followed by the return of our hit original musical Trish LaRose: Come On-A My House playing June 20 - July 14. The summer featured the hilarious swashbuckling musical The Pirates of Penzance, July 30 - August 25. The fall will see the Cape Cod premiere of Llloyd Suh’s The Heart Sellers September 18 - October 20. Our season will conclude with the world premiere of a new comedy with music by local playwright Seton Brown, Pickle Me Tink, running November 6 - December 8. Our outdoor daytime children’s programs featured the premiere of the musical reimagining of Holly Erin McCarthy’s Maya Mouse’s Madcap House of Music, Movies & Mayhem playing June 24 - August 28 and The Puppets, Paul & Mary Show: Puppets Pay it Forward, June 25 - August 27.

