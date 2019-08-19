Cape Rep Theatre Presents INDECENT

Cape Rep Theatre presents the Cape premiere of INDECENT, by Paula Vogel September 18 through October 13, Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. Tickets are $35-40. Pay-What-You-Can-Night is the first Friday, September 20th. Group rates & Student Rush tickets also available, call the box office for details. Cape Rep Indoor Theater. North Side Route 6A E. Brewster. 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel's deeply moving new play with music is inspired by the true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance-a play seen by some as a seminal work of Jewish culture and by others as an act of traitorous libel. Indecent charts the history of an incendiary drama and the path of the artists who risked their careers and their lives to perform it.

Indecent is told by a company of 10, 7 actors and 3 musicians, across time from 1907 to 1952 and embraces the the joy of the music of the era, dynamically performed by the an incredible ensemble of Cape Rep favorites including Trish LaRose, Art Devine, Vicki Summers, Nick Nudler, Noah Pelty and Tom Leidenfrost with Lily Steven, Lee Cohen and Justin Torrellas making their Cape Rep debuts.

Indecent will be directed by Cape Rep's Associate Artistic Director Maura Hanlon with musical direction by David Kornfeld, scenic design by Ryan McGettigan, costumes by Robin McLaughlin, lighting by Herrick Goldman, projection design by Lisa Renkel and Holly Hansen will stage manage.

Indecent is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

Cape Rep's 2019 Indoor Theater season opened with David Auburn's award winning, Proof, May 8 - June 2, followed by the world premiere of The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Summer Blockbusters! by Kate Pazakis, June 26 - July 21. The Broadway sensation, The Full Monty, based on the hit film, takes the stage July 31 - September 1, followed by Paula Vogel's Tony Award winning recent Broadway hit, Indecent, running September 18 - October 13. The season will conclude with the Cape Cod premiere of Something Rotten!, the raucous and outrageous musical comedy, November 6 - December 8. The Outdoor Theater includes the hilarious musical adaptation of the popular children's book, Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience, by Mo Willems with music by Deborah Wicks LaPuma, June 25 - August 28, and Pitter Patter Puppets, Mary Wilson's delightful interactive puppet show July 11 - August 22.

Cape Cod Repertory Theatre Company, Inc. is a 501c3 organization, founded in 1986 as a company dedicated to creativity and professionalism. On seven acres of land in Nickerson State Park in Brewster, Massachusetts, Cape Rep Theatre is the steward of the beautiful land and historic buildings that are home to the company's three theaters, including the only outdoor theater on Cape Cod. Professional theater in an intimate setting.





