Cape Ann Symphony Will Perform ON BROADWAY Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cape Ann Symphony's Musicians Unleashed Concert Series goes ON BROADWAY for their upcoming concert on Saturday, February 9, 2025 at 3:00 PM at The St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington Street, Gloucester. The ticket price for On Broadway! is $40 for Adults.

On Broadway! features a group of singers from the Cape Ann Symphony Chorus, local musicians and special guests led by CAS Chorus Director Brittany Betts. The multi-talented Betts will lead the company as well as contributing Vocals, Trumpet, Flugelhorn, and Percussion for the concert. The On Broadway! Company includes CAS Chorus members: Gordon Baird: Vocals and Percussion; Carolyn Howard: Vocals; Byron Winn: Vocals and Cello; CAS Chorus Accompanist Priscilla Walter: Piano; Justin McLean, Bass; plus Special Guest Soloist: Lydia Betts, Piano; and Former CAS Chorus Director Wendy Betts, Vocals and Piano. The program includes songs from Hamilton, Something Rotten, The Sound of Music, Camelot, Songs for a New World, Into The Woods, Dear Evan Hansen, a George Gershwin Medley and two audience Sing-Along Medleys of hit Broadway classic and contemporary songs.

Brittany Betts is excited to bring the music of Broadway to the Musicians Unleashed Series, "Mark your calendars for February 9, 3pm @ St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lanesville (Gloucester), MA cause you won't want to miss this Cape Ann Symphony - Musicians Unleashed chamber concert of vocal and instrumental Broadway tunes performed by members of the Cape Ann Symphony Chorus (Brittany Betts, Carolyn Howard, Gordon Baird and Byron Winn) along with chorus accompanist, Priscilla Walter, and special guests Wendy Betts (vocals and piano) and Lydia Betts (piano). We've got something for everyone: 4 Vocal Solos, 2 Duets and 2 Group Numbers; 1 Piano Solo; One Set of 4 Gershwin Piano Duets; 2 Sing-Along Medleys... and maybe even a game or two! Songs are spanning the decades - from the 1930's to the 2010's .Grab your ticket early. Don't wait. It's not a large space and we want to make sure you get to see it. And, hey, why not come dressed as a Broadway character to add to the fun?"

Comments