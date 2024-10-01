CYRKUS VAMPYR Returns to Old Sturbridge Village

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Old Sturbridge Village will transform into a realm of haunted history and spellbinding performances this October with the opening of ‘Phantoms by Firelight’ on October 4. Running every weekend until October 27, the spooktacular Halloween event brings twelve nights of enchanting entertainment, thrilling new attractions and a lineup of distinguished performers.

Guests can expect a stunning array of live performances, featuring hand balancing, fire breathing, breathtaking aerial acrobatics, and Cyr wheel acts. New attractions this year include a labyrinth winding through the dark countryside, eerie carnival games, and haunting tales of historical tragedies.

In addition to the performances, attendees can engage with Halloween traditions through activities such as coffin-making demonstrations and reenactments of early American mourning rituals, including an authentic 1830s wake. Popular activities returning this year include "Clues and Candy" and spooky ghost stories around the bonfire, accompanied by a seasonal menu featuring themed food and drinks.

“‘Phantoms by Firelight’ is an unforgettable Halloween experience, allowing guests to explore the Village at their own pace by the flickering glow of firelight,” said Rhys Simmons, Director of Interpretation at Old Sturbridge Village. “We’ve crafted an immersive experience that weaves together mesmerizing performances and historical tales that bring the spirit of Halloween to life. We invite families and friends to join us this October for an experience like no other!”

Presented by ClockJack Productions in association with American Circus Theatre, ‘Phantoms by Firelight’ showcases the talents of Cyrkus Vampyr, with performances from acclaimed artists including viral sensation Ashlee Montague from ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Richard Hanke, Joel Herzfeld, Eleanor Parker, Joseph Kerr, Samantha Bergman, Brian Klimowski & Andre Sguerra

“A mysterious troupe of gravity-defying performers returns to Old Sturbridge Village this October, setting up their mysterious, death-defying acts in the most unexpected of places as the sun goes down,” said P.J. Griffith, director of Cyrkus Vampyr.

The event will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on event nights. Discounted tickets are available for members ($28 Adult / $14 Youth) and the public ($34 Adult / $16 Youth) until October 3. After opening night, tickets will be available at the door for $40 Adult / $20 Youth or can be purchased online in advance for $36 Adult / $18 Youth.

Tickets and more information or available at https://www.osv.org/event/phantoms-by-firelight

