CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY Announced At Lyric Stage Boston

Lyric Stage Boston begins the new year with Lynn Nottage's touching portrait of a family longing to find the light and spark that has been dimmed in their everyday lives.

Directed by Tasia A. Jones and featuring a cast of new talents and Boston-area favorites, Crumbs From the Table of Joy is the perfect way to warm your heart and enrapture your mind this winter season. Performances begin Friday, January 10 and run through Sunday, February 2.

Adrift in Brooklyn during the racially charged 1950s, two teenage sisters Ernestine and Ermina live with their devout, recently widowed father, Godfrey, who follows the teachings of spiritual leader Father Divine. Almost to the point of obsession, Godfrey's staunch beliefs cause his girls to heal their wounds with Hollywood films, daydreams, and lots of cookies. Their humdrum lives are turned upside down with the arrival of their vivacious Aunt Lily, who brings with her a few bad habits and a taste for rebellion. When Godfrey makes a shocking decision that involves a German woman named Gerte, can the family find new meaning in what makes a home?

Director Tasia A. Jones says. “We may find ourselves scrounging for crumbs from the table of joy, as we search for something to help us get from one day to the next. As we watch the Crumps wrestle with many questions of identity, love, faith, and belonging, I hope we can let the theatre be a sanctuary. I hope it can be a place for us to find our own answers to our deepest questions. I hope we can let it be a sacred space to feel whatever we need to feel, and I hope it can also be a space for us to forget if that's what we need right now.”

Featuring Thomika Marie Bridwell*. Dominic Carter*, Madison Margaret Clark, Bridgette Hayes*, and Catia*.

Scenic Design by Cristina Todesco**, Costume Design by Mikayla Reid, Lighting Design by Eduardo Ramirez, and Sound Design by Aubrey Dube.

In an effort to integrate live theater into the lives of all residents of Greater Boston, Lyric Stage offers multiple options including $30 Under 35, advanced Student Tickets, Senior Tickets, and partnerships with MassWIC and EBT Cardholders that allow audiences to visit as often as they like. More information at: https://www.lyricstage.com/tickets/lyric-for-all/

