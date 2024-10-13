Boston's The Del Fuegos to Perform 2 Shows in December at Boston's City Winery

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Boston's legendary Del Fuegos return for a hometown show! Original band members Dan Zanes, Warren Zanes, Woody Giessmann, and Tom Lloyd take the stage for their first of two Boston shows in over 13 years at City Winery on December 21st.

37 years after their last full-length recording, and with only a handful of performances since, The Del Fuegos remain one of the most beloved bands to come out of Boston.

Warren Zanes explains, "Everyone in the band has stayed close to music, if in different ways. Which means that even if years have sometimes passed without us seeing one another, we fall into place pretty quickly. The humor comes back, old stories resurface, even old wounds. We grew up together. Or, more accurately, we didn't grow up together. But we spent formative years in one another's company, and it all comes back, particularly once we start playing those songs. But very full lives keep us from being able to do it much. Reforming for a show, particularly in Boston and in a room like City Winery, is kind of a spiritual exercise, done with witnesses. We get to return to the scene of the crime . . . and take you with us."

Tickets for The Del Fuegos Holiday Shows are now on sale and can be purchased at: bit.ly/CW-DelFuegos.

About City Winery: City Winery was founded in New York City in 2008 by Michael Dorf to deliver a unique combined culinary and cultural experience to urban wine enthusiasts. Each City Winery offers intimate concerts, food and wine seminars, private event spaces, upscale dining, and a fully functioning winery. Today, City Winery has physical locations in New York City, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, and Hudson Valley.

