Boston Bhangra Reveals Teams For 2024 Dance Competition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Boston Bhangra, North America’s largest independent Indian dance competition, has revealed the teams for the 2024 contest. The celebration of northern Indian dance and culture will feature ten teams from the US and Canada. Each team will have one chance to wow the judges November 23, 2024, at the Strand Theatre in Dorchester. Tickets are on sale September 6th.

The 2024 competition includes a diverse group of teams, traveling hundreds and even thousands of miles to Boston to be crowned champion. The teams include:

Sunehri Folk Arts Club is an all-girls bhangra team representing British Columbia, Canada. Known for bringing a folk touch and creativity to their performances, Sunehri has made a name for themselves since being formed just a year ago. Sunehri aims to spread appreciation of the Punjabi culture, and their love and respect for bhangra for years to come.

Bull Bhangra is a nationally competitive bhangra team from the University of South Florida that performs with the intent of preserving and uplifting our heritage. This team is dedicated to understanding and respectfully innovating the art of bhangra, a traditional folk dance. The group looks forward to putting on an energetic performance to represent their university proudly.

Furteelay Shokeen was founded in 2009 in Michigan as a group of gabroos who wanted to show their love for bhangra. Furteelay Shokeen is now the premier all male bhangra team from Furteelay Dance, the premier midwest bhangra academy.

Nachdi Jawani Diyan Mutiyaran is a dynamic all-girls dance team out of Ontario, CA. Renowned for their electrifying Bhangra performances. With an infectious energy and an unbreakable spirit, this team brings the rich traditions of Punjabi dance to life with every beat.

For over 15 years, Ministry of Bhangra has been a foundry for Punjabi dance in Chicago. They fuse tradition with innovation tempered by the grit and creativity of Chicago culture. Their passion for bhangra will ignite the stage of Boston Bhnagra!

Boston University Bhangra is a competitive, all-inclusive bhangra team, founded in 1999, representing Boston University. The team looks to foster unity, respect, and joy through the art form and community to become not just skilled dancers, but confident artists. BU Bhangra is excited to represent the city of Boston and perform in front of their home crowd.

Rangla Punjab Arts Academy is a folk arts institute that was established in 2016, and is based out of Surrey, British Columbia. They strongly endorse promoting our Punjabi Virsa, Maa-Boli, and Culture. They take pride in connecting with communities around the world through the art of Bhangra.

“We have some of the top bhangra performers on the planet heading to Boston for this unique celebration,” said Rohit Bhambi, founder of Boston Bhangra. “This is an international cultural celebration and we look forward to sharing it with the entire city.”

Bhangra is a beautiful, upbeat folk-dance style from the state of Punjab in northern India. Dancers wear colorful outfits and move to heavily percussive Punjabi music. The performances are all highly choreographed, highly athletic, and highly fun to experience.

Originally founded as a dance team in 2000, Boston Bhangra has evolved into a non-profit dedicated to promoting cultural awareness through dance and music. The organization offers Bhangra classes, team performances, and promotes events that draw talent from all over the world all while enriching Boston’s culture. Now in its 21st year, the competition serves as the cornerstone of Boston Bhangra’s mission to celebrate the rich Punjabi culture.

The Boston Bhangra Competition is made possible thanks in part to the support of the Barr Foundation, Chardikla TV and Ameriprise Financial.

The Boston Bhangra Competition will take place November 23, 2024 at the Strand Theatre (543 Columbia Rd, Boston, MA). Tickets will be available September 6th at BostonBhangra.com/BBC.

Comments