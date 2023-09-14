Boston Baroque Reveals New Executive Director Sarah Radcliffe-Marrs

Boston Baroque announced the appointment of Sarah Radcliffe-Marrs to the position of Executive Director. The appointment comes at a time when the organization finds itself expanding at a rapid rate, both within the Boston community at in-person performances and across the world on six continents via streaming on IDAGIO Concerts.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sarah into the Boston Baroque family at this pivotal juncture in our 50-year history,” says Carla Heaton, President of the Board of Directors. “Following the organization’s transformation under prior Executive Director Jennifer Ritvo Hughes, Sarah will nimbly lead Boston Baroque through its next stage of growth and innovation.”

Radcliffe-Marrs is set to join the organization on November 1, 2023. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Radcliffe-Marrs was most recently Executive Director of Blue Heron, a Gramophone Award-winning vocal ensemble specializing in Renaissance and medieval vocal music. Previously, she held positions at Celebrity Series of Boston, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and the BBC Proms & Radio.

“I am delighted that Sarah will be our Executive Director, and I look forward to working with her,” says Founding Music Director Martin Pearlman. “She has impressed all of us as the perfect fit for Boston Baroque at this moment.”

Radcliffe-Marrs joins the organization at a momentous milestone as it celebrates its 50th Year in the 23-24 Season. Highlights from the upcoming season include a much-anticipated return to Beethoven’s final Symphony No. 9, an international patron’s tour to Prague, and a new production of Mozart’s opera Don Giovanni, 38 years after performing the American period instrument premiere of the work in 1986.

Of her appointment, Radcliffe-Marrs shared, "I am thrilled to have been appointed Executive Director of Boston Baroque, an ensemble I have long admired, in this, its 50th year. As we look to the future, I am inspired by the many exciting prospects ahead, and eager to continue to build on the phenomenal reputation that Martin Pearlman and the orchestra have established."

ABOUT SARAH RADCLIFFE-MARRS

Sarah Radcliffe-Marrs is an arts leader with over fifteen years of experience in concert, festival, and event planning and execution, as an employee of prominent arts organizations in Boston and England.

Originally from the UK, Sarah grew up surrounded by music, and later earned undergraduate and master's degrees in music and musicology from the University of Oxford. She went on to work for the Royal College of Music, the BBC Symphony Orchestra, and the BBC Proms & Radio 3 before moving to the US in 2012. In Boston, she held roles in the Artistic and Concert Operations departments at the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and at the Celebrity Series of Boston.

Most recently, Sarah served as Executive Director of Gramophone Award-winning vocal ensemble, Blue Heron, and will continue her association with the group as a member of the Board of Directors. Sarah also serves as Co-Chair of the Cultural Council in Malden, where she lives with her husband, two young sons, and a pup named Misha.