Boston Ballet Will Perform George Balanchine's APOLLO Alongside the Boston Symphony Orchestra

The performance is on July 12 at 8 pm.

By: Jun. 11, 2024
Boston Ballet Will Perform George Balanchine's APOLLO Alongside the Boston Symphony Orchestra
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Boston Ballet will perform George Balanchine’s Apollo alongside the Boston Symphony Orchestra in an exciting guest engagement at Tanglewood. The legendary work brings humanity to Greek mythology, demonstrating an artistic coming of age for the title character, as well as Balanchine himself. Apollo was Balanchine's first international success and effectively launched his career, as well as his lifelong partnership with composer Igor Stravinsky. Balanchine described this collaboration with Stravinsky as “a turning point” in his life for its innovative marriage of classical themes and jazz ideas. Dancers Patrick Yocum, Ji Young Chae, Chisako Oga, and Kaitlyn Casey, will perform this iconic ballet alongside the BSO performing Stravinsky’s composition Apollon musagète, which accompanies the ballet Apollo.

LATEST NEWS

Photos: Get a First Look at GATSBY World Premiere at A.R.T.
North Shore Music Theatre to Present Disney's FROZEN in July
Cast Set for 50th Anniversary Production of ROCKY HORROR in Provincetown
CANTRIP Comes to the Backroom at The Burren in July

In addition to the guest performance, Boston Ballet will bring its multimedia public art experience ÜNI to the Berkshires for the first time. Designed to be a portal to dance for the community, ÜNI is both an intimate experience and a sculptural spectacle for the senses. Created in collaboration with MASARY, ÜNI features 12 dance films and transports audiences to a 360-degree dome showcasing both contemporary and classical dance pieces. When selecting choreographers, collaborators, and artists to participate in the development of ÜNI, Boston Ballet focused on highlighting the work of underrepresented voices within the world of dance. ÜNI was born of the idea that dance should be inclusive, welcoming, and available to all, and the diverse array of partners that brought this project to life is an extension of that vision.

Performance: July 12 at 8 pm
ÜNI: July 12–14




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos