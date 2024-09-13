Berkshire Pulse Debuts New Community Classes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Berkshire Pulse, South County's dynamic dance and performing arts education center located in the heart of Housatonic, has announced a line up of new community classes for the Fall 2024 session! There is no commitment necessary, community classes run on a drop in basis. Tuition Assistance is available! For more information and registration, please visit our website berkshirepulse.org or call 413-274-6624.

Move For Life! with Christine B - Mondays & Fridays from 10:00-11:00am - All Levels - Ages 18+ - A fun, dance-based cardio class to get you moving and grooving, while enhancing range of motion, flexibility, and functional fitness. No dance experience necessary.

About Chrisitine: Christine Breton is a NASM (National Academy of Sports Medicine) Certified Group Fitness Instructor.

Litefeet with Raymon P. - Tuesdays from 5:45-7:00pm - Beginners - Ages 10+ - Litefeet is an electrifying hip hop street dance style that was created in Harlem, New York. Following dances in the early 2000s such as the Chicken Noodle Soup, the Aunt Jackie, and the Tone Whop, Litefeet is a dance style that grew the hip hop culture in a lot of ways and has been in recent movies such as the musical In The Heights to be exposed to the whole world.

About Raymon: Raymon “Red Ink” Padro is an accomplished Hip Hop dancer hailing from Hartford, CT. Since 2022, he's been a dynamic member of the Brooklyn Nets' Team Hype and has also joined Bombsquad, an critically acclaimed Litefeet team.

African Rooted Dance with Noel S. - Wednesdays from 6:00-7:00pm -All Levels - Ages 12+ - Feel the rhythm and let your spirit soar in this dynamic African Dance class, where technique meets joy and energy! This class is designed to get your heart pumping, your feet moving, and your spirit dancing. Whether you're new to dance or looking to refine your skills, come ready to sweat, smile, and celebrate the vibrant energy of African Dance!

About Noel: Graduating from Emerson College in 1987 with a B.S. in Children's Theatre/Performing Arts and Dance, Noel's career spans over five decades, primarily focused on teaching and performing in the Boston and Lowell Public Schools, locally and internationally.

House with Angelica P. - Saturdays from 2:00-3:15pm - Beginner/Intermediate - Ages 12+ - House dance is a vibrant and rhythmic style of street dance that evolved alongside house music, characterized by its footwork, intricate body movements, and a deep sense of groove and improvisation. A style great for beginner to intermediate dancers to groove and build movement foundations. This class will focus on combinations of high energy rhythmic moves of upper body, legs, and feet. Build musicality and creativity while developing confidence as a person and dancer.

About Angelica: Angelica Polk is a performer, choreographer, and dance educator from Western Massachusetts. Angelica is skilled in many dance forms and techniques such as Horton, VopJazz, Contemporary, West African, House, and Hip-Hop.

There will also be plenty more Community classes offerings this session! Check out our schedule here at www.berkshirepulse.org/courselist/! Classes start September 9th and run through December 14th.

These programs are presented in part thanks to funding from the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation and Barr Foundation.

