BWW Review: WHO COULD ASK FOR ANYTHING MORE? at Barrington Stage Company Kicks Off the 2021 Season in Style.

The evening sky was crystal clear, a bit on the cool side, and slightly electric as Berkshire theatre goers arrived to take their seats under the tent erected outside Barrington Stage Company's Production Center. The set designed by Lex Liang and lighting designed by David Lander work well together to transport audience members back in time to an art deco inspired 1920's and 30's stardust ballroom like 'Swell-egance.

The performance opens with the 5-piece band presenting an abridged version of "Rhapsody in Blue" featuring Lyndon Moors on Clarinet who North Berkshire residents may know from his days as a Music Educator at Mount Greylock Regional School. The ensemble cast of Allison Blackwell, Britney Coleman, Alan H. Green, Jacob Tischler and Alysha Umphress then join for the first set including "Love is Sweeping the Country", "S'Wonderful" led by Coleman, and "Embraceable You" led by Umphress.

WHO COULD ASK FOR ANYTHING MORE? is a review, but it is not an evening of standing

Jacob Tischler

Photo: Daniel Rader

and singing. Twenty-five musical numbers are presented without intermission over the course of 75 minutes, during which toes are tapping, heads are bopping, and shoulders are swaying. In addition to their impressive vocal skills the actors share information about Gershwin, his collaboration with brother Ira, and his bright but relatively short 39 years. There is some elaborate and entertaining dancing choreographed by Jeffrey L. Page, most notably performed by Jacob Tischler. Tischler also provides much of the comedic moments; often seeming to be an amalgamation of Jerry Lewis, Nathan Lane, and Sean Hayes. Regular BSC audience members will not be surprised at the outstanding performances of Associate Artists Alan H. Green and Alysha Umphress. Green's charm, energy, and smile exude as he performs "They Can't Take That Away From Me" with Brittany Coleman (a great pairing). Green is particularly powerful and impressive during his presentation of "My Man's Gone Now" from PORGY AND BESS, written for and traditionally performed by those in the role of Serena;

Alan H. Green

Photo: Daniel Rader

and recorded by luminaries including Ella Fitzgerald, Leontyne Price, and Audra McDonald. This show provides ample opportunities for Green and Umphress to display the ample talents that support their standing within the BSC family. During their solos, both transcend the level of skilled performance. They own the stage and hold the audience tightly in their respective hands as they interpret the material, originally created by Gershwin roughly 100 years ago, and present it as if it were written for them. Ms. Umphress does so in "Little Jazz Bird", again in "Do it Again", and yet again in "The Man I Love". She is joined by Britney Coleman, Allison Blackwell, and band member Mitch Zimmer, for a delightful presentation of "Slap That Bass".

There is no shortage of wow moments in WHO COULD ASK FOR ANYTHING MORE? It

Allison Blackwell

Photo: Daniel Radner

would be a disservice, however, not to call special attention to Allison Blackwell's "Summertime" from PORGY AND BESS. Blackwell made her Broadway debut in the 2012 revival and her performance here is sublime. During those few minutes it was as if time had stopped, and we were again transported from a tent in the Berkshires to the greatness of venues the likes of Lincoln Center's David Geffen née Avery Fisher Hall.

BSC Artistic Director, Julianne Boyd, who directs this production, said that WHO COULD ASK FOR ANYTHING MORE? Is a tribute to Gershwin's indominable spirit and love-for-life. It is also a joyous and triumphant return of live theatre to the Berkshires following the bleakness of the pandemic.

WHO COULD ASK FOR ANYTHING MORE? The Songs of George Gershwin continues at Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield through July 3. Visit: https://barringtonstageco.org/ for information and tickets.