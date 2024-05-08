Stephen Sondheim's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC To Be Presented By Sullivan Rep In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Little Night Music, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and book by Hugh Wheeler will be performed by Sullivan Rep this June. After a successful run of Steel Pier in February, A Little Night Music marks the second production of Sullivan Rep's inaugural season.

Based on the Ingmar Bergman film, Smiles of a Summer Night, A Little Night Music follows the romantic entanglements of the lawyer Frederik, his wife Anne, his son Henrik, their maid Petra, the married dragoon Carl Magnus, his wife Charlotte, and the glamorous Actress, Ms. Desiree Armfeldt, as they build and eventually come to a head during a weekend in the Swedish countryside. Complete with poor timing, close calls, sunsets, wrong names, piano lessons, riotous laughter, torrid affairs, Russian Roulette, and plenty of waltzing, A Little Night Music asks us all to reflect on the loves, regrets, and choices of our lives, and encourages us to not wait for the perfect invitation to come along.

While one of his earlier works, A Little Night Music is filled with typical Sondheim wit, fast paced lyrics, and heartfelt life lessons certain to make you leave the theater feeling reflective and hopeful.

Direction and Choreography for the production will be done by Sullivan Rep Artistic Director Dan Sullivan, with Musical Direction by Jenny Tsai and Stage Management by Samantha MacPhee.

Costume Design by DW, Hair & Make Up Design by Bridget Sullivan, Lighting Design by Erik Fox, Sound Design by Paul Roach, Intimacy Direction by KRISTIAN ESPIRITU, Dramaturgy by Camille Cuzzupoli, and Properties Design by Rick Grenier.

The Cast of A Little Night Music includes Carly Evans as Desiree Armfeldt, Brian Higgins as Fredrick Egerman, Anthony Rinaldi as Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm, Veronica Anastasio Wiseman as Madame Armfeldt, Libby Sweder as Fredrika Armfeldt, Andrea Giangreco as Countess Charlotte Malcolm, Rebekah Rae Robles as Anne Egerman, Jacob Thomas Less as Henrik Egerman, Nora Sullivan as Petra, A.J. Lyman as Frid, Olivia Aniceto as Mrs. Nordstrom, Robert Orzalli as Mr. Lindquist, Melissa Paz as Mrs Anderssen, Alex Lyons as Mr. Erlanson, and Judi Olson as Mrs. Segstrom.

A Little Night Music will run May 31st - June 8th at The Newton City Hall. Tickets are available for purchase at www.sullivanrep.com.

More About Sullivan Rep

Sullivan Rep's mission is to provide the Greater Boston area with high quality, live professional theater created primarily by local artists who reflect the diversity of our community and support it through other professions. The company's show choices and additional programming will provide a mix of established and well known content with under-represented and inspiring works.

Comments