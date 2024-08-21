BWW Q&A: Natalie Joy Johnson on NEXT TO NORMAL at Barrington Stage Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



We spoke to Natalie Joy Johnson, most recently seen on Broadway in Lempicka about starring in Barrington Stage's Next to Normal, directed by Artistic Director Alan Paul, in a co-production with Round House Theatre in Washington, DC.

Next to Normal, which closes the Boyd-Quinson Stage season, features music by Tom Kitt, and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey.

BSC's production stars Natalie Joy Johnson as Diana and BSC Associate Artist Alan H. Green as Dan, with Adante Carter as Gabe, Madison McBride as Natalie, Ben Clark as Henry and Joseph Morales as Dr. Madden.

The original Broadway production, produced by David Stone, James L. Nederlander, Barbara Whitman, Patrick Catullo, and Second Stage Theatre, won three 2009 Tony Awards including Best Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The show recently received its London premiere in a critically acclaimed production that is transferring to the West End. Next to Normal is licensed by Music Theatre International.

NATALIE JOY JOHNSON (she/her) (Diana) BSC: Southern Comfort. Broadway: Lempicka, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde (Broadway & National Tour). Theater: Lempicka (LaJolla Playhouse, Williamstown Theatre Festival). Film & Television: High Maintenance, Difficult People, When in Rome. @njjisrelentless

What inspired you to take on the role of Diana in Next to Normal?

I joke that I'm like a Trump Juror of Next To Normal - one of 12 people in all of NYC that didn't know the show prior to working on it. I knew of the lore of the role - that Diana was a really big sing and a really intense and wild storytelling experience. I read the sides and felt a connection to the material - the music and material are so evocative. I had a really fun audition with the wonderful Alan Paul, and was thrilled to receive the offer. I felt both excited and scared to take it on. I knew immediately I had to say yes.

Can you provide some insight into how you prepare for a role like Diana?

I was able to work on learning some of the music with my beloved MDs Brian Nash & Drew Wutke before heading up to Pittsfield. Because I had somehow missed the show and the cast recording - I was out on tour with LEGALLY BLONDE during the height of N2N - I wanted to learn the music fresh and deliver my own spin on it. That heads up was so helpful because, TWIST - there are so many songs, LOL! I was also able to take some of the more daunting vocal moments (I'm looking at you, YOU DON'T KNOW SCRELTING TRIO) to my voice teacher, D. Michael Heath, who helped me find some techniques to navigate those spots. Finding a way through the score that allows me to be honest, healthy and sustainable is key.

How has your experience been working with the Barrington Stage Company?

This is my second time performing at BSC - I first worked here in the 2013 production of SOUTHERN COMFORT at the St. Germain Stage. I remember hosting a cast cabaret in the space that has now transformed into Mr. Finn's Cabaret - where I just saw the fabulous Krysta Rodriguez last week. I attended the 30th anniversary gala this summer and it was so cool to see how BSC has continued to grow and evolve over the years. It's been so much fun being back here - making beautiful art in the mountains with magical people!

How do you think Next to Normal affects its audience and why?

The story is so essentially human and touches on so many heavy human experiences - grief, intense family dynamics (parent/child, sibling, spouse), mental health struggles, medication and treatment journeys, therapy, denial, rivalry, dysfunction, suicide. There's a way in there somewhere for lots of people. That, plus the incredible & surprising storytelling - along with that kick ass score - makes the show and it's ultimate message of hope for healing incredibly compelling, relatable and inspiring.

Can you share some memorable moments from your rehearsals for Next to Normal?

SANDWICHES SANDWICHES PILLS PILLS PROPS PROPS PROPS. Also - per one of my genius friends, the gurney has been officially named JULIA GURNEY.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

First of all, our cast - Alan H. Green, Madison McBride, Adante Carter, Joseph Morales, Ben Clark, Alloria Frayser and Aidan B. Jones are SINGING DOWN and that band is JAMMING!! Alan Paul and Eamon Foley have come up with really concise and exciting staging, and our use of projections and live cameras really add an exciting insight into the character's interior worlds.

