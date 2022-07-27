BUDDY - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY Will Open at NSMT in August

The stage at Bill Hanney's award-winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) is set to rock with BUDDY - THE Buddy Holly STORY Buddy Holly rose to fame in 1956 and set the music world on fire, forever changing the face and sound of rock 'n' roll before his tragic end in 1959 - the day the music died. BUDDY - THE Buddy Holly STORY begins performances on Tuesday, August 16 and plays thru Sunday, August 28.

"There have been spectacular Musicals. There have been mind-blowing concerts. And there have been unforgettable stage shows. This show is all three in one and it has been a blast for us to put it together," said NSMT owner and producer Bill Hanney. "Along with our Producing Artistic Director Kevin P. Hill and the show's director Marcos Santana, we have assembled a cast of great actors who are also fantastic musicians. Audiences will feel like they are being transported back in time to the late '50s and will witness rock 'n' roll history once again."

BUDDY - THE Buddy Holly STORY, written by Alan Jones, follows the incredible journey of Buddy Holly's meteoric rise to the top of the record charts during the golden days of rock 'n' roll in a dynamic tribute musical that featured such rousing '50s favorites as "Peggy Sue," "Oh Boy," "Maybe Baby," "That'll Be the Day," "Raining In My Heart," Ritchie Valens' "La Bamba" and the Big Bopper's "Chantilly Lace." A toe-tapping, hand-clapping extravaganza, BUDDY - THE Buddy Holly STORY is a joyous celebration of a musical legend and has been a hit worldwide since opening at London's Victoria Palace Theatre on 12 October, 1989.

The role of Buddy Holly will be played by Matt McClure. The cast will also include Danny Adams (Tommy Allsup), James Beaman (Hipockets Duncan), Brian Russell Carey (Joe B. Mauldin)

Jason Cohen, Gian Raffaele DiCostanzo, Seth Eliser (Jerry Allison), Katie Horner (Mary Lou Sokolof), Jaelle Laguerre, David LaMarr, Kent Lewis (Norm Petty), Yasir Muhammad, Maria Cristina Posada Slye (Maria Elena), Ryan Reyes (Ritchie Valens), Danielle Rhodes (Vi Petty), Craig Underwood (The Big Bopper), Sydney Williams, and Bekah Zornosa.

The creative team for BUDDY - THE Buddy Holly STORY is led by director Marcos Santana. The team also includes Milton Granger (Music Supervisor), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Kelly Baker (Costume Design), Jack Mehler (Lighting Design), Adam Bates (Sound Design), Rachel Padula-Shufelt (Hair & Wig Design), Jason Cohen (Assistant Music Supervisor), Stephen MacDonald (Production Stage Manager), and Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager).

BUDDY: THE Buddy Holly STORY is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer / Casting Director).

Tickets for BUDDY: THE Buddy Holly STORY are priced starting from $63 - $88. Performances are August 16 - August 28, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. Kids 18 and under save 50% at all performances. $25 Student Rush tickets are available. For tickets and information visit www.nsmt.org, call (978) 232-7200, or visit the box office in person at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

North Shore Music Theatre will continue the 2022 musical season with Little Shop of Horrors (September 20 - October 2), Kinky Boots (October 25 - November 6), and the annual production of A Christmas Carol starring David Coffee (December 1 - 23).