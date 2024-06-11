BSO Will Honor James Taylor with 2024 Tanglewood Medal on his 50th Anniversary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Boston Symphony Orchestra will award James Taylor the 2024 Tanglewood Medal in recognition of his extraordinary accomplishments as a singer-songwriter and performer as well as his many significant contributions to the BSO and Berkshires communities. The Tanglewood Medal will be presented to Taylor during his July 3 concert with his All-Star Band, the first of his two sold-out shows in the Shed this summer. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Taylor’s first Tanglewood performance in 1974.

Since his first #1 hit in 1971, “You’ve Got a Friend,” Taylor has become one of the most acclaimed musical artists of his generation, winning six Grammy Awards and a Presidential Medal of Freedom, being inducted to both the Rock and Roll and Songwriters Hall of Fame, and amassing legions of fans around the world. Over the five decades since his first appearance at the festival with Linda Ronstadt opening, Taylor’s concerts have become a beloved Tanglewood tradition, typically selling out and more recently culminating with an Independence Day fireworks display. For many years James and his wife Kim, a BSO trustee and former staff member, have generously donated the proceeds from the July 4 show to support Tanglewood.

Statement from BSO President and CEO Chad Smith: "For the past 50 years, James Taylor has been a familiar sight in Tanglewood—not only onstage, but in the audience at so many of our concerts. And I don’t think it would be an exaggeration to say that Tanglewood wouldn’t be the same without his efforts as an artist and an advocate. I look forward to joining him here in the ‘dreamlike’ Berkshires, immortalized in ‘Sweet Baby James,’ as we recognize his decades of service with the Tanglewood Medal. As both the CEO of this organization, and a lifelong fan of his legendary work, I can think of no one more fitting to receive this honor."

