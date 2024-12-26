ArtsEmerson Presents THE LIFE & TIMES OF MICHAEL K

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ArtsEmerson will present Life & Times of Michael K at the Emerson Paramount Center from January 31 – February 9, 2025.

Adapted and directed by Lara Foot, South Africa's Baxter Theater and Handspring Puppet Company's inventive, poignant adaptation of this seminal book written by J.M Coetzee brings intricate marionettes to the stage to depict the trials and tribulations faced by Michael K and his mother as they seek to escape political turmoil.

Life & Times of Michael K has won plaudits across Europe in New York. The Scotsman said, “Every detail of this perfectly made show is worth treasuring”, while The New York Times described it as “…captivating and transportive”. The hauntingly beautiful story follows Michael K, a simple man who embarks on a journey through South Africa, ravaged by civil war, to return his mother to die on the farm where she was born. He finds strength in his own humanity, his profound connection to the earth, and his unique path, which, as it unfolds, reveals to him his reason for living.

Expand the theater experience through group dialogue and behind the scenes access to Life & Times of Michael K. Over the course of four weeks, PRBC will read the play out loud, discuss the context, see the live performance, and engage in creative exercises led by professional teaching artists. Members of the Play Reading Book Club will be treated to a private reception with a creative producer for this production at ArtsEmerson, and they also receive a members-only discounted ticket rate of $25 to see the show. More details can be found here.

ArtsEmerson's mission is not only to present extraordinary artists and performances from around the world, but to engage diverse multi-generational Boston audiences in thinking and talking about issues that address the concerns and challenges of our contemporary moment.

The Point is a conversation series that invites audiences to explore big questions in intimate settings. Hosted by a member of the ArtsEmerson team, local and national luminaries will offer their points of view on the urgent questions surfaced by the artists on our stages. Now in its second year, The Point series is built on years of public dialogues addressing the challenges and concerns of our moment.

The Point Panel Discussion about Masks and Puppets will take place on January 23, 2025 on the Robert J. Orchard Stage. This event is free to the public and includes the following panelists:

Felice Amato is an artist, scholar, and educator. Her interests lie in the field of material performance; she works at the intersection of education, visual arts, theater, and performance, with a special focus on applied puppetry, masks, and arts research.

Veronica Barron is the executive director of Puppet Showplace Theatre and is responsible for its artistic and organizational vision, and supporting the team of staff, artists, and supporters in delivering meaningful community impact through excellence in puppetry.

Jason Butler is an internationally known drama therapist, having presented on drama therapy in many countries, including the Czech Republic, China, Hong Kong, South Africa, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Tickets for Life & Times of Michael K may be purchased 24/7 at ArtsEmerson.org, or by calling 617-824-8400 (Tue-Sat from 12:00PM ET - 6:00PM ET). The Paramount Center Box Office (559 Washington Street, Boston) is open for walk-up service Thu-Sat from Noon - 6:00 PM ET. Tickets start at $25. Groups of 10+ attending a performance save up to 30%.

Comments