Arrow Street Arts To Host New Orleans Legend Jon Cleary Ad His Band

Grammy Award Winner and New Orleans legend Jon Cleary is heading to Cambridge for one night of incredible music at Arrow Street Arts, Thursday, October 23, 2025. Cleary will be joined on stage by his all-star band of New Orleans greats, The Absolute Monster Gentlemen. Tickets are on sale now.

Born in London and on a plane to New Orleans before he turned twenty years old, Cleary grew up absorbed by the sounds and rhythms of the Crescent City. In fact, his first job in New Orleans was as a painter at beloved local club the Maple Leaf Bar, and it wasn't long until he was playing piano in that very room.

His mastery of the city's music landed him gigs playing as a session musician in the bands of local legends Earl King, Johnny Adams, Walter ‘Wolfman' Washington, Snooks Eaglin, Ernie K-Doe, Jessie Hill– and as a guitarist for Dr. John. He has also shared the stage with icons like Eric Clapton and B.B. King. He later toured extensively with icons like Bonnie Raitt and Taj Mahal. His solo career began in earnest in 1989 and includes beloved records like their self-titled band debut and his 2015 Grammy winner, Go-Go Juice.

After thirty-five years of being at the forefront of the ever-evolving musical landscape of New Orleans, Grammy Award winner Jon Cleary decided to bring that sound back home, both figuratively and literally. He assembled his Absolute Monster Gentlemen (his acclaimed all-star big band) in his home studio in the Bywater neighborhood of New Orleans, drew up a setlist of some of his most beloved songs– and some new favorites– and rolled tape.

As for the musicians, it's the best of the best. Long-time Monster Gentlemen Cornell Williams anchors the band on bass with Thomas Glass on drums and Pedro Segundo (Ronnie Scott's All Stars) on percussion.

“Sophisticated, nasty, good-time, low-down funk is the folk music of New Orleans,” Cleary says. “Everyone playing on this recording is a New Orleanian by birth or by choice, having learned their craft at the feet of the masters who in turn were taught by the old lions in their day - it's a tradition stretching back over two hundred years. The roots go deep, but each generation, growing up with street parades and second-lines, absorbs the old and introduces the new, gently coaxing the essential essence into and out of each succeeding decade.”

The show is presented by Bresette and Company and Arrow Street Arts with additional support from the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF) and Club Passim.

“We are so pleased to be co-presenting with Arrow Street Arts on this incredible show in this incredible new venue,” said Suzzanne Bresette, Founder at Bresette + Company. “We will also be presenting a new Jazz series beginning soon.”

“Boston has a rich, historic jazz scene. Fostering countless artists, it was once seen as a second home to many of the top jazz musicians touring the country,” said Joe Spaulding, Executive Partner at Arrow Street Arts. “We want to bring that back. Arrow Street Arts not only presents performances, but also serves as a broadcast studio, recording studio, event space, and educational and community hub. We want to become the place to play for the biggest names in jazz, but also an important incubator for new artists refining their sound.”