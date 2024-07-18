Arrow Street Arts Announces Its ARROWFEST Launch Festival This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arrow Street Arts, Inc. (ASA), a Cambridge, MA-based non-profit, has announced details and programming for its ARROWFEST Launch Festival, an eleven-day extravaganza of over 40 performances and events in its renovated theater and new studio in Harvard Square from September 5-15.

Presented by Arrow Street Arts and produced with Cambridge-based Liars and Believers (LaB), the festival will offer a wide variety of performances, events, and community gatherings celebrating the vibrancy of the Greater Boston performing arts community.

ARROWFEST celebrates the grand opening of Arrow Street Arts, the Harvard Square venue that has been renovated and expanded, offering accessible, multi-arts spaces and production opportunities to artists and organizations who gather, engage, and connect their communities through the transformative powers of live, in-person performances.

The Grand Opening will be marked with an afternoon Ribbon Cutting ceremony on Thursday, September 5, prior to the initial Festival performances.

ARROWFEST offers an extensive array of artists and performances, showcasing the diversity of the local arts scene. From the captivating movements of dance companies ranging from classical Indian dance to cutting-edge contemporary performances, to puppetry, global music, hip hop, drag art and cabaret, the festival promises something for everyone.

One of the festival's most anticipated events is Don't Open This by Liars and Believers, an original, site-specific, immersive experience that challenges attendees to step inside “Box,” explore, and emerge transformed.

Hip-hop aficionados won't want to miss the dynamic lineup of performances and workshops, including the electrifying Women of Boston Hip Hop, who are set to bring their unique styles and powerful stories to the stage. Headliner performances by acclaimed artists like Ira Klein and Yoni Avi Battat, the iconic moves of the Wondertwins, and an evening of music curated by singer-songwriter Will Dailey offer unforgettable moments that embody the essence of ARROWFEST.

Another highlight on the schedule is a series of free lunchtime concerts that provide a delightful midday escape, with music curated by Celebrity Series' Neighborhood Arts program, and pop-up food offerings from area restaurants.

And families are invited to enjoy performances and events featuring engaging entertainment such as films and other activities tailored for kids – and even an event for babies! - ensuring a day of fun and laughter for all ages.

Whether you're attending a double bill, a standalone performance, or joining the fun at a dance party, ARROWFEST is your gateway to experiencing the best and brightest talents that Boston has to offer.

David Altshuler, founder of Arrow Street Arts, says, “We are thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of Arrow Street Arts with ARROWFEST. This festival marks not just the culmination of extensive planning and renovations, but reflects our commitment to fostering creativity, community, and a sense of belonging. Arrow Street Arts is honored to provide accessible, state-of-the-art spaces that support artistic expressions and enhance inclusive cultural dialogues. We look forward to welcoming audiences to experience the richness and versatility of the performing arts through ARROWFEST and in the months and years to come.”

Georgia Lyman, Executive Producer of Liars & Believers and lead curator of the Festival, says, “ARROWFEST is a joyful celebration of everything the Boston arts scene has to offer. This is a beloved venue, and it is an honor to be a part of the opportunity to uplift and explore the vibrant, multidisciplinary talents of this community.”

Arts and Culture partners for ARROWFEST include Ágora Cultural Architects, Boston Art & Music Soul Festival (BAMS Fest), The Brattle, Cambridge Community Foundation, Celebrity Series of Boston, and others.

The performing artists on the Festival lineup were selected by a curation panel from over 170 respondents to an open call for artists.

Members of the panel included:

Kevin Becerra, Associate Director of Artistic Programming and Activation, The Huntington

J. Cottle, Executive Director, Dunamis Boston

Edrie Edrie & Walter Alice Sickert, The Army of Broken Toys

Ricardo Foster, Jr., Owner and Artistic Director, Unyted Stylz Productions

Mark Luevano, Principal, Arrow Street Arts

Georgia Lyman, Executive Producer, Liars + Believers

James Monroe, Creative Director of Programming, Centers for Public Science Learning, Museum of Science, Boston

Eva Rosenberg, Arts Consultant

Bart Reidy, Principal, Arrow Street Arts

Jason Slavick, Artistic Director, Liars + Believers

Elsa Mosquera Sterenberg, Principal and Co-Founder, Ágora Cultural Architects

Ticket and Venue Information

Tickets for ARROWFEST performances go on sale August 1, 2024, through Arrow Street Arts' online box office at arrowstarts.org. Several free performances will be offered throughout the Festival, and tickets for other shows begin at $5 and vary by performance. For ARROWFEST events with admission charge, Arrow Street Arts will offer $5 tickets to every performance for EBT, WIC, and/or ConnectorCare health insurance cardholders through the Card to Culture.

Arrow Street Arts is committed to creating and maintaining inclusive spaces that are accessible to anyone. ASA's performance spaces are located at street-level, with no stairs required to access the venue. In addition to accessible seating and restrooms, at all events and performances, ASA offers assistive listening devices, sensory regulation tools, sight guide assistance, and service animal bed and bowl.

About Arrow Street Arts (ASA)

Locally focused and artist-centric, Arrow Street Arts is committed to being a learning organization, exploring issues of affordability, access, equity, and sustainability and increasing the resources available to artists and community organizations, such as the Arrow Street Arts Fund at the Cambridge Community Foundation. Founded by David Altshuler, Arrow Street Arts has 20,000 square feet devoted to venue operations. The Arrow Street facility has been revitalized with extensive production enhancements to two flexible performance spaces and other upgrades that enhance both the audience and artist experiences. A 4,500 square-foot black box theater offers various seating configurations for up to up to 300 audience members, and the 1,100 square-foot street-front studio offers a more intimate venue for smaller presentations and events as well as rehearsals and classes. Both multi-use spaces support projects across a range of artistic genres, including theater, spoken word/readings, dance, music, and film.

