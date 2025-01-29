Apollinaire Theatre Company Presents HEDDA GABLER

Apollinaire Theatre Company will present Hedda Gabler by Henrik Ibsen. Ibsen’s masterpiece unflinchingly leads us to the shocking but inevitable conclusion for his most beguiling antiheroine.

Employing methods that virtually defined the modern psychological drama, Ibsen stealthily reveals the bitter conflicts and thwarted longings that lie just below the “civilized” transactions of daily life.

Following their performances as the narrator in Every Brilliant Thing, an intimate, emotionally uplifting production where the narrator connects deeply with the audience embodying vulnerability and hope, Parker Jennings and Cristhian Mancinas-Garcia take on the decidedly cooler characters of Hedda and Judge Brack. Hedda Gabler delves into a world of manipulation and inner turmoil, offering a rich artistic challenge for the actors as well as audiences who bonded with them at performances of Every Brilliant Thing.

Parker Jennings thrilled audiences with her performance as Sarah in Touching the Void, Chorus Leader in The Suppliant Women, and the narrator in Every Brilliant Thing. Embodying Hedda—a woman driven by ambition, dissatisfaction, and desperation— is a dramatic shift. Cristhian, a talented Mexican actor, brought incredible depth and nuance to the narrator’s role in Every Brilliant Thing. His unique perspective will offer fresh insight into Judge Brack’s subtle yet insidious power dynamics in Hedda Gabler.

Performances of Hedda Gabler are February 21 -March 16, 2025, Fri. & Sat. at 8:00, Sun. at 3:00. Press Performance: Sat. Feb. 22, 8:00. Performances are at the Chelsea Theatre Works, 189 Winnisimmet St., Chelsea. Performances will be followed by a Reception with the actors. Tickets are $65, $60 seniors, $25 students, patrons age 30 and under, and artists pursing professional arts careers.