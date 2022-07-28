Ancram Opera House Presents INVASION!, August 5-21

Ancram Opera House presents INVASION! a satirical comedy by Jonas Hassen Khemiri, translated by Rachel Willson-Broyles, and directed by Jeffrey Mousseau. All performances take place at AOH August 5 - 21, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sundays at 3 pm.

"INVASION! is a subversive satire that constantly upends expectations and calls into question how we inherently view one another based upon a person's name or skin color," Mousseau explained. "And with increasing violence and harmful rhetoric in public spaces arising in response to America's shifting demographics, the play is as urgent today as ever."

INVASION!'s satirical comedy centers on a name: Abulkasem. What is introduced as an amorphous word of many meanings spirals and shape-shifts into a kaleidoscopic range of identities. Abulkasem is an uncle visiting from Lebanon, a renowned theater director, an asylum-seeking apple picker, the world's most dangerous terrorist. In a whirlwind of interconnected vignettes, we search for the answer. Who is Abulkasem?

With biting comedy and multilayered storytelling, INVASION! confronts prejudices about identity, race, and language.

The multinational company of actors, all making their Ancram debuts, are Ali Andre Ali, Abuzar Farrukh, Sophie Zmorrod Laruelle, and Ahmad Maher.

The production team includes lighting designer Jess Elliott, costume designer Rashidah Nelson, scenic designer Sarah Edkins and sound designer Brendan Doyle, Hannah Schiffer wil stage Manage.

INVASION! is underwritten by Gerry Fultz and Claudia Perles.

Tickets are $40 each, available at www.ancramoperahouse.org or by calling (518) 329-0114

