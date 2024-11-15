2024 Holiday Showcase & Winter Marketplace WONDERS OF CAPE COD Returns Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This November, the Garden Club of Hyannis invites Cape Cod residents and visitors to ring in the holiday season with the 2024 Holiday Showcase & Winter Marketplace: Wonders of Cape Cod.

For three days, the Cultural Center of Cape Cod will be transformed into a captivating winter wonderland filled with floral artistry, festive decorations, and locally crafted holiday items, celebrating the unique beauty and heritage of Cape Cod. The showcase, taking place November 21–23 from 10am to 5pm, offers an immersive experience through enchanting holiday settings and displays that capture the magic of the season.

“We are thrilled to bring the Wonders of Cape Cod to life at the Cultural Center this holiday season,” said Joyce Kelleher of the Garden Club of Hyannis. “Our members have poured their creativity and love for Cape Cod into every detail, from vibrant floral arrangements to carefully crafted decorations. This showcase not only celebrates the unique beauty of our community but also supports important initiatives that allow us to give back to the Cape year-round. We can't wait to share this magical holiday experience!”

Each room and space within the Cultural Center will be meticulously decorated by the Garden Club of Hyannis, showcasing vibrant floral arrangements, stunning tablescapes, and holiday décor inspired by Cape Cod's natural beauty and cultural heritage. Highlights of the showcase include themed displays such as:

- Heritage Museum & Gardens Gala

- A Cape Full of Art

- Cape Cod Nature from Sea to Sky

- Cape Cod Life at Christmas

- 4th of July Lobster Bake

- Butterfly Garden

- Fisherman's Shanty at Chatham Light

The 2024 Winter Marketplace will feature over 2,000 hand-crafted holiday items for sale, providing unique gift options for family, friends, and loved ones. From wreaths and floral swags to container plants and artisanal holiday decorations, the Marketplace offers countless ways to bring the charm of Cape Cod into your holiday celebrations.

Tickets are available at $25 in advance online or from any Garden Club member, or $30 at the door. Each ticket provides admission for one day, with no need to select a specific date in advance. Proceeds support the civic and charitable initiatives of the Garden Club of Hyannis, including local scholarships and ongoing projects at the Cultural Center of Cape Cod.

Join us at the Cultural Center of Cape Cod this November and celebrate the magic of the season with a journey through Cape Cod's holiday wonders. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Cultural Center website or the Garden Club of Hyannis at thegardenclubofhyannis.org/.

