Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Boise Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Boise Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Beth Summers - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - The Huckleberry Star Theater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Karen Reid - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - The Huckleberry Star Theater

Best Direction Of A Musical

Beth Summers - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - The Huckleberry Star Theater

Best Direction Of A Play

Paul Archibeque - THE BOOK OF WILL' BY Lauren Gunderson - Boise Little Theater

Best Direction Of A Stream

Jean Andrews - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre of Idaho

Best Editing Of A Stream

Ellen Fogg - VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY” BY Joe Landry - Boise Little Theater

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Roy Leach - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre of Idaho

Best Musical

ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Huckleberry Star Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Shelby DeBoard-Ulrich - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - The Huckleberry Star Theater

Best Performer In A Play

Taryn Nicely - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Boise Little Theater

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Kevin Nielson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre of Idaho

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Taryn Nicely - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS' BY Alan Ball - Boise Little Theater

Best Play

THE BOOK OF WILL' BY Lauren Gunderson - Boise Little Theater

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Huckleberry Star Theater

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kevin Nielson - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - The Huckleberry Star Theater

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Paul Archibeque - THE BOOK OF WILL' BY Lauren Gunderson - Boise Little Theater

Best Streaming Musical

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre of Idaho

Best Streaming Play

VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY BY Joe Landry - Boise Little Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sami Sutcliffe - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - The Huckleberry Star Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jonathan Perry - THE BOOK OF WILL' BY Lauren Gunderson - Boise Little Theater

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Crystal Jones - SHREK - Music Theatre of Idaho

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Megan Archibeque - VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY BY Joe Landry - Boise Little Theater

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

LITTLE WOMEN - Music Theatre of Idaho

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

NOISES OFF - Boise Little Theater