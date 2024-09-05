Sun Valley Playwright's Residency Announces Fall 2024 Programming with The Argyros Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sun Valley Playwright’s Residency (SVPR), the non-profit organization that fosters new relationships between theatremakers and Idaho’s Wood River Valley community and fuels the American theatre with invigorating new plays, has announced its fall 2024 programming, in partnership with The Argyros Performing Arts Center, Boise Contemporary Theater, Boise State University’s Department of Theatre, Film, and Creative Writing, and The Community Library.

“We’re grateful and humbled by all the ways in which the Wood River Valley community has fully embraced Sun Valley Playwright’s Residency,” says SVPR Artistic Director John Baker. “We’re in an exciting period of growth that will have a meaningful impact on nationally-recognized theatre artists and the local community. This year we’re thrilled to be expanding our institutional partnerships, widening our geographical footprint to include the state capital, deepening our educational programming for local high schools, and broadening the number and kinds of events we offer the community, all of which are free and open to the public.”

Sun Valley Playwright’s Residency pioneers a radically new approach to supporting playwrights and the development of their new work, annually focusing on one playwright who receives a commission, creative support, and residency time at The Community Library’s historic Ernest and Mary Hemingway House to foster a new full-length play over the course of a year. Past Resident Playwrights include Obie Award Winner David Cale (Sandra; Blue Cowboy), Pulitzer Prize Winner Martyna Majok (Cost of Living; Ironbound), and Pulitzer Prize Finalist Rajiv Joseph (Guards at the Taj; Gruesome Playground Injuries).

Heideman Award recipient, Lortel Award nominee, and former Page 73 Fellow Max Posner (The Treasurer; Judy) has been announced as the 2024-2025 Resident Playwright. In October 2024, Sun Valley Playwright’s Residency welcomes Posner to Idaho as the writer-in-residence at the Hemingway House, which sits on 12 acres along the Big Wood River, looking out on the Pioneer and Boulder Mountains. The house is managed by The Community Library as a private residence for visiting writers, and is the site of ongoing preservation efforts.

“In a moment full of loss for new play incubation, when so many artistic homes are folding and shrinking, Sun Valley Playwright’s Residency offers a unique ray of optimism for playwrights,” says Posner. “The opportunity to dedicate myself to the strange work of incubating a new play, a process that requires time, solitude, silence; but also attentive care, and communal rallying, is a godsend. Writing is a beautiful struggle, and without opportunities like this, many vital plays might be left to the wayside. I can’t wait to spend a month under a big western sky on a play that keeps me up at night. I feel very fortunate for the chance to dig deeper.”

On October 2, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. MT, The Community Library hosts a conversation with SVPR’s 2024-2025 Resident Playwright Max Posner, moderated by Wood River Valley-based actor and The Community Library’s Collection Manager Aly Wepplo. The event is free and open to the public. More information is available at www.comlib.org/calendar.

On October 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. MT at The Argyros’ Bailey Family Studio, MacArthur “Genius” and Idaho native Samuel D. Hunter (The Whale; A Case for the Existence of God) leads a conversation with Max Posner ahead of a 7:30 p.m. MT reading of Posner’s hit Off Broadway play, The Treasurer, featuring Wood River Valley-based David Janeski, Colorado Theatre Guild’s Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Billie McBride (Torch Song Trilogy), Shonda Royall (Clyde’s at Boise Contemporary Theater), and Obie Award Winner and Tony Award nominee Jeremy Shamos (Here We Are; Clybourne Park). The event is free and open to the public. To reserve a ticket, visit www.sunvalleyplaywrights.org.

On October 12, 2024 at 2 p.m. MT at The Community Library, Sun Valley Playwright’s Residency hosts a monologue writing workshop led by 2024-2025 Resident Playwright Max Posner and Pulitzer Prize Finalist Sarah DeLappe (The Wolves; Bodies Bodies Bodies). The event is free and open to the public. More information is available at www.comlib.org/calendar.

In late October, Sun Valley Playwright’s Residency welcomes back to Idaho Pulitzer Prize Finalist and two-time Obie Award Winner Rajiv Joseph. Joseph will workshop the new play he has been writing as SVPR’s 2023-2024 Resident Playwright. On October 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. MT at Boise Contemporary Theatre and on October 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. at The Argyros’ Tierney Theatre, Sun Valley Playwright’s Residency Artistic Director John Baker leads a conversation with Joseph followed by a reading of his new play, Horoscope, which will feature twelve Theatre Arts majors from Boise State University. These events are free and open to the public. To reserve a ticket, visit www.sunvalleyplaywrights.org.

“Spending a month at Sun Valley Playwright’s Residency last year was transformational for me,” says Joseph. “Not only was it creatively productive and inspiring, but I felt like I became a part of the Ketchum and Sun Valley artistic community. I can’t wait to come back.”

Sun Valley Playwright’s Residency’s 2024 programming is made possible, in part, by generous support from Idaho Commission on the Arts, Idaho Humanities Council, National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities, and Spur Community Foundation. Additional support is provided by Boise Contemporary Theater and the School of the Arts and the Department of Theatre, Film, and Creative Writing at Boise State University.

Community sponsors include Atkinsons’ Market and Wall Property Management.

