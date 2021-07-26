Ballet Idaho Announces Early Ticket Access for THE NUTCRACKER

Ballet Idaho Artistic Director Garrett Anderson and Executive Director Laura Von Boecklin Curry are has announced that Ballet Idaho is celebrating their return to the stage by opening up early access to tickets to The Nutcracker for a limited time only!

This new production of The Nutcracker, first unveiled in 2019, will be a fitting way for Ballet Idaho to open the curtains on their in-person performances once more. A treasured holiday tradition of the local community, The Nutcracker features the breathtaking talent of the 23 professional Ballet Idaho company members, and will include live musical accompaniment provided by The Boise Phil orchestra, the voices of Opera Idaho's children's choir, and featuring students of all ages from the Ballet Idaho Academy and Trainee Program.

For only 12 days this Summer, you will be able to secure your seats early to this beautiful holiday tradition and ensure that you and your family can enjoy the playful charm of the mice, the magical transformation of The Nutcracker Prince, and the dreamlike adventure that takes Clara through the enchanted Winter Forest to The Land of Sweets. This is a timeless story in a performance your family will never forget.

Ballet Idaho cannot wait to celebrate the beauty of the holiday season with you once again.

Early single ticket access begins July 26 - August 6. Purchase here: https://www.morrisoncenter.com/events/detail/the-nutcracker-2. The Nutcracker runs Friday, November 26 - Sunday, December 5.

Want to also secure tickets for the rest of the season which will include Beauty & the Beast with Peter & the Wolf? Become a season subscriber and get a 10% discount off of standard ticket prices!

Subscriptions available here: https://balletidaho.org/season_tickets/