Tori Amos Comes to the Alabama Theatre This Month

The performance is set for June 22.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

Tori Amos Comes to the Alabama Theatre This Month

Tori Amos comes to the Alabama Theatre this month. The performance is set for June 22.

With more than 12 million albums sold and multiple Grammy nominations, Tori Amos is one of the most successful and influential artists of her generation. A pioneer across multiple platforms, she was the first major label artist to offer a single for download! Now she's back in 2023 with her 'Ocean to Ocean' tour - don't miss this music icon live!

Having already begun composing instrumental pieces on piano, Amos won a full scholarship to the Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins University, the youngest person ever to have been admitted, at age five - she was expelled at age 11 for, in her own words, insisting on playing by ear and because of her interest in popular rock music.

Having a history of making eccentric and at times ribald comments during concerts and interviews, Amos has earned a reputation for being highly idiosyncratic. As a social commentator and sometimes activist, some of the topics she has been most vocal about include feminism, religion, gay rights and sexuality. She is also a noted humanitarian and co-founder of RAINN (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network), which is the United States' largest anti-sexual assault organization.




