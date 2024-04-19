Terrific New Theatre Announces New Matching Gift For $2.3M Capital Campaign

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Terrific New Theatre has launched an additional matching gift program for its “R3 Capital Campaign: Relocate, Renovate, Reopen.” A donor who wishes to remain anonymous has pledged to match new donations up to a total of $150,000. This means that first-time or repeat donors could help the theater unlock another $300,000 in donations in the coming months to complete the renovation of TNT’s building at 2112 5th Ave. N.

Due to unforeseen renovation expenses and necessary additions to the construction project, TNT recently upped its capital campaign goal to $2.3 million, an increase of approximately $400,000 over the original goal that was announced when the campaign launched in July 2023.

“To date, TNT has raised nearly 65 percent of our R3 Capital Campaign goal in donations and pledges, thanks to the philanthropic spirit of arts lovers in Birmingham, but also throughout Alabama and even in other states,” says Chuck Evans, president of the TNT board of trustees. “We are so grateful to have generous donors – such as the one who has pledged this $150,000 matching gift – to help Terrific New Theatre meet this ambitious fundraising goal and reopen post-pandemic in our glorious new building, which itself was a gift of longtime supporters Louise and John Beard.”

After an unexpected delay in the renovation project near the end of 2023, demolition of the building’s interior began in January 2024. In March, lumber was delivered, and the framing of walls began.

“The capital campaign and the renovation project continue to be an amazing rollercoaster ride,” says TNT Executive Director Tam DeBolt. “And now that construction is well under way, my excitement is through the roof! In fact, I stop by the building each weekday just to peek at the progress. And I have had a blast showing guests around too. So, if any donors, prospective donors or friends of TNT out there would like to see what’s going on, all they have to do is let me know and I’ll arrange a tour.”

To view a digital version of the R3 Capital Campaign packet or to make an online donation, please visit https://www.terrificnewtheatre.com/new-building. Printed versions of the packet are available upon request by contacting DeBolt at (205) 328-0868. You may also follow the organization and its fundraising progress on Facebook and Instagram.





